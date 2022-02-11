First UK Test of New ROCKiT British Formula 4 Car Conducted by Virtuosi Racing

Virtuosi Racing are the first certified ROKiT British Formula 4 team to test the new 2022 second generation car. The team conducted a full day running around the 1.2-mile-long Brands Hatch circuit.

The recently announced team member Edward Pearson was at the wheel throughout the test. The 15-year-old commented, “It’s fantastic to be able to get my first laps in the car ticked off. Today was all about bedding everything in, checking the car over and getting myself up to speed as a driver,



“We started off cautiously and then gradually built it up and by the end of the day, we were posting good lap times. It’s my first test in the car and with the team, so very much just a case of establishing the foundations for the winter ahead.



“The car itself is a lot of fun to drive, and obviously quite different to what I’m used to racing in Ginetta Juniors. I’m looking forward to the next opportunity to get back behind the wheel already.”

Virtuosi Racing Team manager, Mark Salmon also praised the car, “For the first test, we have to be very happy with how today has gone. Our engineering team has plenty of data to go away and crunch some numbers, and for Edward, we’ve started to build up his mileage in the car before the season starts,



“The car itself is fantastic for this level. Today was our first run out with it, and it’s gone flawlessly, which really gives us the confidence to start pushing the limits straight out of the box.



“I have a feeling the championship is going to have quite a few people talking this season.”

CEO of Motorsport UK, Hugh Chambers, added, “It’s fantastic to see our teams begin their winter testing programmes, and I’m sure with a brand new car, engine package and tyre to get their heads around, things will be flat out between now and the start of the season.



“Both Edward and Virtuosi are very enthusiastic following the test, so it’s clear to see the new Tatuus T-421 has made quite an impression in such a short space of time.



“We wish all the teams the best with their pre-season preparations and look forward to the opening rounds at Donington Park in just twelve weeks’ time.”