Fords dominate both Daytona 500 practices

Daytona 500 practice on Tuesday gave teams and drivers the opportunity to figure out the new Next Gen car, as well as prepare for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel and Sunday’s race by testing out drafting with their team-mates. As such, many of the fastest times in the two practices were of the same manufacturer. The Fords in particular enjoyed a strong practice as Michael McDowell and Ryan Blaney led contingents of Fords in each session.

McDowell, the defending Daytona 500 winner, led the way in Practice #1 with four other Fords behind him. David Ragan, his former team-mate at Front Row Motorsports and 2011 Daytona 2 winner, was second followed by rookie and FRM driver Todd Gilliland. RFK Racing‘s Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher followed.

The manufacturer drafting groups continued with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing Toyotas rounding out the top ten followed by Hendrick Motorsports and JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolets. Greg Biffle, driving for NY Racing Team, was the fastest of the six non-chartered cars that must qualify or race their ways into the 500.

“We wanted to get out in that group and just kind of play around with the draft and not put ourselves in a bad situation where you’re two or three wide, but just kind of line up so it worked out well,” said McDowell. “We were lined up four or five of the Fords and then we were catching the Toyota pack, so lap time here is very situational on where you get the draft and where you get the runs, but I feel really good about our Ford Mustang. We had good speed and it drove pretty well. It did all the things you’re looking to do with minimal practice and not being in that three, four-wide crazy situation, so I feel good.”

Blaney continued the manufacturer split in Practice #2 as Team Penske team-mate Joey Logano tailed. Unlike the first session, the entire top ten was filled with Fords. Rick Ware Racing‘s Cody Ware, the beneficiary of a new alliance with Ford, was fourth quickest, and he raised eyebrows when fans noticed his lowered window net and raised helmet visor while running in the draft; while both are glaring safety concerns, Formula 4 United States Championship driver Cade McKee commented that the visor being up is not uncommon in sports car racing, and is done if a visor is tinted and the race has a day-to-night transition.

Kaz Grala of the new The Money Team Racing was twenty-second as the fastest Open car in Practice #2. Former IndyCar and Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve, aiming for his Daytona 500 début, was at the bottom of the charts in both sessions in fortieth and forty-first of forty-two drivers, and he along with those like MBM Motorsports‘ Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley will need surprisingly fast paces in qualifying or the Duels if they hope to make the race.

Single-car qualifying will take place on Wednesday.

Practice #1 results

Position Number Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Best Speed (mph) Laps Margin 1 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 46.696 192.736 25 Leader 2 15 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 46.713 192.666 18 + 0.017 3 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 46.717 192.649 20 + 0.021 4 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 46.729 192.600 21 + 0.033 5 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 46.736 192.571 22 + 0.040 6 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.075 191.184 19 + 0.379 7 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 47.081 191.160 27 + 0.385 8 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.083 191.152 22 + 0.387 9 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47.085 191.144 20 + 0.389 10 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.089 191.127 27 + 0.393 11 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 47.114 191.026 16 + 0.418 12 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 47.121 190.998 13 + 0.425 13 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 47.133 190.949 19 + 0.437 14 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 47.386 189.930 15 + 0.690 15 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 47.497 189.486 27 + 0.801 16 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 47.552 189.266 16 + 0.856 17 44 Greg Biffle* NY Racing Team Chevrolet 47.827 188.178 10 + 1.131 18 62 Noah Gragson* Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 47.850 188.088 14 + 1.154 19 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 48.496 185.582 15 + 1.800 20 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 48.556 185.353 9 + 1.860 21 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 48.661 184.953 13 + 1.965 22 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 48.680 184.881 10 + 1.984 23 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 48.788 184.472 16 + 2.092 24 16 Daniel Hemric* Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 48.843 184.264 7 + 2.147 25 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 49.043 183.512 7 + 2.347 26 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 49.051 183.482 10 + 2.355 27 66 Timmy Hill* MBM Motorsports Ford 49.202 182.919 8 + 2.506 28 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 49.240 182.778 11 + 2.544 29 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.280 182.630 11 + 2.584 30 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 49.285 182.611 9 + 2.589 31 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 49.329 182.448 8 + 2.633 32 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.403 182.175 13 + 2.707 33 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 49.410 182.149 17 + 2.714 34 55 J.J. Yeley* MBM Motorsports Ford 49.455 181.984 14 + 2.759 35 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 49.505 181.800 6 + 2.809 36 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 49.646 181.283 7 + 2.950 37 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 49.704 181.072 6 + 3.008 38 77 Landon Cassill* Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 49.843 180.567 11 + 3.147 39 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 49.848 180.549 3 + 3.152 40 27 Jacques Villeneueve Team Hezeberg Ford 49.870 180.469 18 + 3.174 41 50 Kaz Grala* The Money Team Racing Chevrolet 50.207 179.258 5 + 3.511 42 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 50.671 177.616 1 + 3.975 Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year

* – Ineligible for Cup points

Underscore – Open car, have to qualify on time or Duel finish

Practice #2 results