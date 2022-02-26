Francesco Braschi Announced as KIC Motorsport’s First FRECA Driver for 2022

Francesco Braschi has been named as the first of KIC Motorsport’s drivers for the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

The seventeen-year-old Italian has raced in the Italian Formula 4 Championship for the past two seasons, and has also competed in Spanish, ADAC and UAE F4 championships in the last twelve months.

Braschi has thanked the team for the opportunity to step up to Formula 3 machinery for the first time, and he is eager to achieve the best results possible in his rookie season.

“This is a great chance for me, and I can’t wait to hit the track to start working with my new team,” said Braschi. “I’m pushing very hard to be as much ready as possible and achieve the best possible results.

“I want to thanks all at KIC for having offered to me this opportunity.”

KIC Motorsport Team Manager Peter Flythström has welcomed Braschi to the team, and he feels the young Italian has a lot of potential, something they will be looking to unlock during the 2022 season of FRECA.

The team says they will have three cars on the grid for the 2022 year, with Braschi’s team-mates to be announced in due course.

“We’re more than happy to welcome Francesco Braschi to KIC Motorsport in season 2022 edition of FRECA,” said Flythström. “We have been followed his career and we know how much potential he has.

“He is big part to our path to success. Welcome to KIC Motorsport family.”