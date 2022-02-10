M-Sport Reveals Liveries for Adielsson and Huttunen

With only two weeks left to go until the start of the second round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship, it was time for the British M-Sport outfit to reveal the first liveries for it’s 2022 WRC2 entry.

Rally Sweden will be moving further north for this year, to Umeå in the Västerbotten region, to ensure the rally will be held on snow. The M-Sport team decided to start their 2022 campaign there by fielding two Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars for the local talent Mattias Adielsson and 2020 WRC3 champion Jari Huttunen.

The Adielsson announced last year that he will start to work with M-Sport and drove a Fiesta Rally2 with support by the team in the Swedish Rally Championship last season. He didn’t enter any WRC rounds for the team until now, where he will contest Rally Sweden together with co-driver David Arhusiander.

Credit: M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Huttunen meanwhile made his debut with M-Sport at the end of last season after he parted away from Hyundai Motorsport The debut ended with a rally win in the class at the season-finale in Rally Monza. Mikko Lukka will be his co-driver for the weekend.

There are a total of 24 cars entered for the class over the Rally Sweden weekend with a lot of promising names and stiff competition of which biggest are the two Skoda backed Toksport WRT teams with drivers as Andreas Mikkelsen, Marco Bulacia, Nikolay Gryazin and Emil Lindholm.