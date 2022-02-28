Scott McLaughlin Revels in ‘Unbelievable’ Maiden IndyCar Victory at St. Petersburg

Scott McLaughlin was delighted after taking his maiden NTT IndyCar Series victory around the Streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, with the New Zealander turning his maiden pole position into the win despite late-race pressure from reigning champion Alex Palou.

The Team Penske driver took a surprise pole position on Saturday, with the session looking like it was a straight fight between Will Power and Colton Herta for top spot. However, his drive on Sunday showed just how much the sophomore driver has grown into IndyCar in the past twelve months or so as he drove a mistake-free race from start to finish.

McLaughlin led for forty-nine of the one hundred laps around the Florida track and held off the challenge of Palou in the closing laps to take the chequered flag first, and he thanked Roger Penske and his team, as well as engine suppliers Chevrolet, for giving him the chance, not only to win at St. Petersburg but to race in IndyCar in the first place.

“This is unbelievable,” said McLaughlin. “Thank you to Roger Penske and everyone who put their faith in me… DEX Energy for jumping on board and trusting me, and Roger Penske and Tim Cindric giving me the opportunity to come here.

“I miss my mom and dad dearly and my family. It was crazy. I really struggled those last couple laps to keep my head to save fuel and all that stuff. We did it. Chevy gave us the fuel mileage. The drivability this weekend has been a big change.

“To win DEX Imaging’s home race is unreal. I love you Australia and New Zealand. I miss you guys and thinking of all you guys in the Queensland with all the floods at the moment. I just can’t believe this!”