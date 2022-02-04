Williams Sign GB3 Champion Zak O’Sullivan to Their Driver Academy

Williams Racing have announced the exciting signing of 2021 GB3 Champion Zak O’Sullivan, who will not only be joining the team’s prestigious Driver Academy but will also be making the step up to the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Carlin for the upcoming season.

There is absolutely no doubt that Williams have signed a future star, O’Sullivan completely dominated GB3 in 2021, claiming seven victories and fourteen podiums on his way to taking the championship, an incredible 164 points ahead of his closest challenger. O’Sullivan who is only sixteen-years-old, has made it to the final four of the Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, it’s easy to see why! The winner of the award which aims to find the best British junior drivers, will be announced this Sunday.

As part of the Williams Academy, O’Sullivan will spend plenty of time with the team both at the factory in Oxfordshire, where he will conduct simulator work, and also trackside with the team. Whilst at the factory O’Sullivan will also provide feedback towards developing the team’s Formula One car. Alongside this O’Sullivan will receive plenty of support across a range of areas, to help the young driver propel into stardom.

O’Sullivan feels incredibly grateful to have been chosen for such an illustrious position, where he is now very much looking forward to the future.

“I’m honoured to have been selected as a Williams Racing Academy Driver. This is an incredible opportunity and I can’t thank Jost, Sven and the whole team enough for their faith in me. Williams Racing is one of the most successful and respected teams in Formula One and have nurtured some of the greatest talents in the sport.

“I’m also so pleased to be continuing my relationship with Carlin and stepping up to FIA F3 with them this season. This will be my third year working with the team and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Sven Smeets, Williams Racing Sporting Director, is excited to see what O’Sullivan can accomplish as he moves up to Formula 3.

“We are all very pleased to welcome Zak to the Williams Racing Driver Academy. His incredibly successful GB3 Championship campaign speaks to his natural talent, and the team can attest to his capability, drive and professionalism having seen him drive the simulator in Grove.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing him take on FIA Formula 3 next year; I know he’ll prove a formidable competitor. We’re now looking forward to working alongside Zak to support his development and progression, a role that we’re proud to play in a talented young driver’s career.”