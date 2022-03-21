Formula 2

Action-Packed Sakhir Feature Race Sees Pourchaire on Top

By
2 Mins read
Share
Pourchaire
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

ART Grand Prix’s Théo Pourchaire was victorious in the first Feature Race of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Frenchman led Carlin’s Liam Lawson who took his second podium of the weekend with Hitech Grand Prix’s Jüri Vips completing the podium.

The Estonian driver looked to be unbeatable after taking the lead at turn one and stretching out a comfortable lead on the rest of the grid. However, when it came to the pit-stops, a mistake from the pit crew saw him tumble down the order.

Pole-sitter Jack Doohan struggled when the five lights went out, dropping down to third place after suffering from a touch of wheel-spin. He looked to benefit from Vips’ pit-stop mishap but on leaving the pits himself, the Australian made contact with Pourchaire which ended with wing damage followed by another trip to the pits.

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung had another lightning fast start, jumping up to second place before the Safety Car was called out due to Frederick Vesti stopping on track at turn one.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

When the safety car crawled back in at the end of lap four, the Swiss driver dropped down to fifth place after being overtaken by Doohan, Pourchaire and finally Lawson.

With most of the grid starting on the harder compound of tyres, DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa opted for the softer compound with him starting at the back of the grid. The Japanese driver had a stellar drive, overtaking pretty much everyone throughout the race.

By lap nine, he was up to ninth position and found himself in the lead once everyone in front of him had pitted.

MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich was the first driver on the hard compounds to pull the plug and pit for softs on lap ten. It worked out for him, eventually taking the net lead before the charging Pourchaire took it off him with fresher rubber.

Out of position following his pit-stop mishap, the Red Bull Junior Vips continued his excellent pace as he set his sights back on the front runners. He was a second faster than anyone else on the track as he climbed into third place.

Saturday’s Sprint Race winner, Richard Verschoor was punted by Charouz Racing System’s Enzo Fittipaldi at turn one after a thrilling battle involving five drivers which brought out a late Safety Car.

Thus queued the dramatics in the pit-lane. Dennis Hauger and Calan Williams were both forced to retire with the same problem – a loose wheel which ended up coming off once they were released from the pits. On replay, it looked like a scary incident where all who were involved were lucky to be injured.

The pit lane was forced to close as the rest of the field bunched up on track for the restart. It was a perfect restart from Pourchaire who was then told that this lap would be the final lap of the race due to the time allocation running out.

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME (31 Laps)
110Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix1:01:54.454
25Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+0.925
38Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+1.714
415Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing+3.863
57Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+4.606
611Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+5.722
76Logan SargeantUSACarlin+6.539
816Roy NissanyISRDAMS+7.256
924Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+8.008
103Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+8.854
1122Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+10.074
124Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+11.353
1325Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+12.704
142Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+14.361
1523Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+15.965
1617Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+31.170
1714Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+1 Lap
1821Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+4 Laps
191Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+4 Laps
2020Richard VerschoorNLDTridentRET
2112Clément NovalakFRAMP MotorsportRET
229Frederick VestiDNKART Grand PrixRET
F2: Sakhir – Feature Race Classification

The next round takes place in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit over the weekend of the 25-27 March.

Share
27 posts

About author
Massive single-seater motorsport fan, usually found in my garage watching 90's Grand Prix.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

Verschoor Wins First F2 Race of 2022 in Dominant Fashion￼

By
2 Mins read
After not knowing if he would have a seat for the 2022 season, Trident’s Richard Verschoor had the perfect start to the season in Sakhir to win the Sprint Race.
Formula 2

Doohan Grabs First Pole of F2 Season in Sakhir

By
1 Mins read
Jack Doohan grabbed the first two points of the season after taking pole position at the Bahrain International Circuit in Formula 2.
Formula 2Product Review

REVIEW: Formula 2: Chasing the Dream Season 3

By
5 Mins read
The latest season of Formula 2’s Chasing the Dream follows the grid across the world as twenty-two young talents fight to complete their dream of reaching Formula 1.