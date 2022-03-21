ART Grand Prix’s Théo Pourchaire was victorious in the first Feature Race of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Frenchman led Carlin’s Liam Lawson who took his second podium of the weekend with Hitech Grand Prix’s Jüri Vips completing the podium.

The Estonian driver looked to be unbeatable after taking the lead at turn one and stretching out a comfortable lead on the rest of the grid. However, when it came to the pit-stops, a mistake from the pit crew saw him tumble down the order.

Pole-sitter Jack Doohan struggled when the five lights went out, dropping down to third place after suffering from a touch of wheel-spin. He looked to benefit from Vips’ pit-stop mishap but on leaving the pits himself, the Australian made contact with Pourchaire which ended with wing damage followed by another trip to the pits.

Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung had another lightning fast start, jumping up to second place before the Safety Car was called out due to Frederick Vesti stopping on track at turn one.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

When the safety car crawled back in at the end of lap four, the Swiss driver dropped down to fifth place after being overtaken by Doohan, Pourchaire and finally Lawson.

With most of the grid starting on the harder compound of tyres, DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa opted for the softer compound with him starting at the back of the grid. The Japanese driver had a stellar drive, overtaking pretty much everyone throughout the race.

By lap nine, he was up to ninth position and found himself in the lead once everyone in front of him had pitted.

MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich was the first driver on the hard compounds to pull the plug and pit for softs on lap ten. It worked out for him, eventually taking the net lead before the charging Pourchaire took it off him with fresher rubber.

Out of position following his pit-stop mishap, the Red Bull Junior Vips continued his excellent pace as he set his sights back on the front runners. He was a second faster than anyone else on the track as he climbed into third place.

Saturday’s Sprint Race winner, Richard Verschoor was punted by Charouz Racing System’s Enzo Fittipaldi at turn one after a thrilling battle involving five drivers which brought out a late Safety Car.

Thus queued the dramatics in the pit-lane. Dennis Hauger and Calan Williams were both forced to retire with the same problem – a loose wheel which ended up coming off once they were released from the pits. On replay, it looked like a scary incident where all who were involved were lucky to be injured.

The pit lane was forced to close as the rest of the field bunched up on track for the restart. It was a perfect restart from Pourchaire who was then told that this lap would be the final lap of the race due to the time allocation running out.

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME (31 Laps) 1 10 Théo Pourchaire FRA ART Grand Prix 1:01:54.454 2 5 Liam Lawson NZL Carlin +0.925 3 8 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix +1.714 4 15 Ralph Boschung CHE Campos Racing +3.863 5 7 Marcus Armstrong NZL Hitech Grand Prix +4.606 6 11 Felipe Drugovich BRA MP Motorsport +5.722 7 6 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin +6.539 8 16 Roy Nissany ISR DAMS +7.256 9 24 Jake Hughes GBR Van Amersfoort Racing +8.008 10 3 Jack Doohan AUS Virtuosi Racing +8.854 11 22 Enzo Fittipaldi BRA Charouz Racing System +10.074 12 4 Marino Sato JPN Virtuosi Racing +11.353 13 25 Amaury Cordeel BEL Van Amersfoort Racing +12.704 14 2 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing +14.361 15 23 Cem Bölükbasi TUR Charouz Racing System +15.965 16 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN DAMS +31.170 17 14 Olli Caldwell GBR Campos Racing +1 Lap 18 21 Calan Williams AUS Trident +4 Laps 19 1 Dennis Hauger NOR PREMA Racing +4 Laps 20 20 Richard Verschoor NLD Trident RET 21 12 Clément Novalak FRA MP Motorsport RET 22 9 Frederick Vesti DNK ART Grand Prix RET F2: Sakhir – Feature Race Classification

The next round takes place in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit over the weekend of the 25-27 March.