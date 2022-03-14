Alex Walker joins Elite Motorsport for 2022 GB4 Campaign

Alex Walker will join Elite Motorsport for the 2022 GB4 season, completing the team’s line-up alongside Jack Sherwood.

The multiple Formula Ford 1600 race winner has been winning championships and races from the age of eight; competing at British, European and even world championship level in kart racing and winning on numerous occasions.

The 18-year-old won eight BRSCC National Formula Ford 1600 races last year, claimed 14 podiums, four pole positions and seven fastest laps and just missed out on the title win.

Walker, alongside new teammate Sherwood, has been testing the new Tatuus F4-T014 GB4 car ready for the opening rounds at Snetterton on 2-3 April.

“I hope to win the GB4 title, as it’s my aim is to race in GB3 and therefore this is the perfect stepping stone,” said Walker.

“Additionally, I was recently confirmed as a BRDC Rising Star, therefore winning one of their endorsed championships was also a consideration to our plans.



“I’ve known Eddie [Ives] since my first steps into car racing via the Ginetta Scholarship a few years ago and always kept in touch and wanted to work together. Many of my friends from karting have driven for Elite while the team has a history of producing winners.



“From the limited testing I’ve done in a GB4 car, it feels different but also similar at times compared to the other single-seaters I’ve raced. FF1600s are tricky to balance on their skinny tyres, with little grip, and at times the GB4 car needs to be managed in the same way.

“The Mygale British F4 car required a smooth and a good braking technique, which again can be carried across to the GB4. That said, I still have lots to learn but so far so good.”

Eddie Ives, Elite Motorsport Team owner and manager, added, “I’m excited to welcome Alex to Elite where he’ll race alongside Jack Sherwood in our first year of GB4.



“He comes with previous single-seater experience, spending the last three seasons in Formula 4 and Formula Ford 1600.



“I’ve been very impressed with his speed and attitude in the initial day we’ve carried out to date and I firmly believe that Alex and Jack will form a formidable pairing and put Elite at the front of the GB4 grid.”