Ben Hunt Unveils the Fabia R5 for WRC2 at Rally New Zealand

The former New Zealand Rally champion Ben Hunt has unveiled his all-new Skoda Fabia R5 rally car which he will be using at the FIA World Rally Championship round of Rally New Zealand on 29 September – 2 October.

Together with Skoda of New Zealand, they have formed a brand-new team named Skoda New Zealand Rally Team and will be using an older spec Fabia R5 chassis.

Hunt will continue his long-term partnership with co-driver Tony Rawstorn and they have previously won the two-wheel-drive title in the New Zealand Rally Championship in 2011 and 2012 using a Ford Fiesta MK5 ST before switching over to four-wheel-drive and won the main title in 2015.

After having a contract with Subaru since 2016 and used the WRX STi he was gifted from the Japanese manufacturer, the New Zealander will now be using the Czech make to contest six rounds of the New Zealand Rally Championship this season and make an one-off appearance at his home rally when WRC returns after a ten years hiatus.