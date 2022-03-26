Bölükbasi Declared Unfit to Take Part in Both Jeddah Races

After suffering a crash in Friday’s Free Practice session, Charouz Racing System’s Cem Bölükbasi has been declared unfit to participate in Saturday’s Sprint Race and Sunday’s Feature Race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Bölükbasi suffered a concussion in the accident and remained in hospital overnight for precautionary checks. In an update posted to his verified twitter account, the Turkish racing driver said, “I am ok with no health problems. After all necessary medial examinations and as a precaution I have been declared unfit to participate in the races today and tomorrow due to the nature of the incident.”

“I am very much looking forward to stepping back into my car and join my team at the next official test in Barcelona and from there to the third round of the championship in Imola by being prepared the most powerful way, mentally and physically. Thanks for your support as always.”

The 2022 FIA Formula 2 season is the former F1 Esports Sim Driver’s first season in the category, after previously competing in the 2021 Euroformula Open Championship.

As stated in his official statement, the next time we will see Bölükbasi out on track will be during the mid-season Formula 2 tests which take place on the 12 – 14 of April at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.