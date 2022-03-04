Drugovich Tops Final Day of Testing; Sandstorm Disrupts PM Session

The final day of FIA Formula 2‘s 2022 testing week was cut in half after a sandstorm hit the Bahrain International Circuit, causing poor visibility which meant the afternoon session was cancelled before it got underway.

MP Motorsport‘s Felipe Drugovich set the fastest time of the sole session, ahead of team-mate Clément Novalak and Jüri Vips in the Hitech Grand Prix runner.

Even with the lack of the final session, seventeen of the twenty-two drivers still managed to complete over forty laps of the circuit with Novalak and Drugovich climbing to the top with just twenty-two and twenty-four laps, respectively.

The Carlin duo of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant rounded out the top five, capping off a very solid few days of testing for both drivers. Roy Nissany set the sixth fastest time with last year’s FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger taking the seventh fastest time for PREMA Racing.

French youngster Théo Pourchaire completed the most laps of the morning with a marathon fifty-six laps and clocked the eighth fastest time, ahead of Jack Doohan and Ayumu Iwasa who complete the top ten.

The Japanese driver briefly brought out a red flag during the session when he was forced to park his DAMS at turn 8 following a technical issue.

The next track action for the Formula 2 will see the twenty-two drivers competing in the opening round of the season, in Bahrain, later this month.

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME GAP LAPS 1 11 Felipe Drugovich BRA MP Motorsport 1:44.911 24 2 12 Clément Novalak FRA MP Motorsport 1:45.883 +0.972 22 3 8 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:45.978 +1.067 50 4 5 Liam Lawson NZL Carlin 1:46.114 +1.203 46 5 6 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin 1:46.761 +1.850 45 6 16 Roy Nissany ISR DAMS 1:46.791 +1.880 50 7 1 Dennis Hauger NOR PREMA Racing 1:46.979 +2.068 49 8 10 Théo Pourchaire FRA ART Grand Prix 1:47.235 +2.324 56 9 3 Jack Doohan AUS Virtuosi Racing 1:47.377 +2.466 47 10 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN DAMS 1:47.465 +2.554 45 11 24 Jake Hughes GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:47.498 +2.587 42 12 9 Frederik Vesti DNK ART Grand Prix 1:47.590 +2.679 54 13 15 Ralph Boschung CHE Campos Racing 1:47.800 +2.889 46 14 25 Amaury Cordeel BEL Van Amersfoort Racing 1:47.944 +3.033 43 15 2 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1:47.992 +3.081 48 16 4 Marino Sato JPN Virtuosi Racing 1:48.346 +3.435 53 17 21 Calan Williams AUS Trident 1:48.456 +3.545 40 18 14 Olli Caldwell GBR Campos Racing 1:48.805 +3.894 46 19 20 Richard Verschoor NLD Trident 1:48.807 +3.896 39 20 22 Enzo Fittipaldi BRA Charouz Racing System 1:49.084 +4.173 32 21 23 Cem Bölükbasi TUR Charouz Racing System 1:49.519 +4.608 19 22 7 Marcus Armstrong NZL Hitech Grand Prix 1:49.839 +4.928 32 FIA Formula 2 Testing – Day 2 Classification

That wraps up pre-season testing for Formula 2, the next time we see these guys on track will be at the first round on the season in two weeks time at the same circuit. The season is set to be contested over twenty-six races from thirteen rounds in support of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, starting on the 18th of March 2022.