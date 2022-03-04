Formula 2

Drugovich Tops Final Day of Testing; Sandstorm Disrupts PM Session

Drugovich - Testing
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

The final day of FIA Formula 2‘s 2022 testing week was cut in half after a sandstorm hit the Bahrain International Circuit, causing poor visibility which meant the afternoon session was cancelled before it got underway.

MP Motorsport‘s Felipe Drugovich set the fastest time of the sole session, ahead of team-mate Clément Novalak and Jüri Vips in the Hitech Grand Prix runner.

Even with the lack of the final session, seventeen of the twenty-two drivers still managed to complete over forty laps of the circuit with Novalak and Drugovich climbing to the top with just twenty-two and twenty-four laps, respectively.

The Carlin duo of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant rounded out the top five, capping off a very solid few days of testing for both drivers. Roy Nissany set the sixth fastest time with last year’s FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger taking the seventh fastest time for PREMA Racing.

French youngster Théo Pourchaire completed the most laps of the morning with a marathon fifty-six laps and clocked the eighth fastest time, ahead of Jack Doohan and Ayumu Iwasa who complete the top ten.

The Japanese driver briefly brought out a red flag during the session when he was forced to park his DAMS at turn 8 following a technical issue.

The next track action for the Formula 2 will see the twenty-two drivers competing in the opening round of the season, in Bahrain, later this month.

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIMEGAPLAPS
111Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport1:44.91124
212Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport1:45.883+0.97222
38Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1:45.978+1.06750
45Liam LawsonNZLCarlin1:46.114+1.20346
56Logan SargeantUSACarlin1:46.761+1.85045
616Roy NissanyISRDAMS1:46.791+1.88050
71Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing1:46.979+2.06849
810Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix1:47.235+2.32456
93Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing1:47.377+2.46647
1017Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS1:47.465+2.55445
1124Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.498+2.58742
129Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix1:47.590+2.67954
1315Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing1:47.800+2.88946
1425Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing1:47.944+3.03343
152Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1:47.992+3.08148
164Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing1:48.346+3.43553
1721Calan WilliamsAUSTrident1:48.456+3.54540
1814Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing1:48.805+3.89446
1920Richard VerschoorNLDTrident1:48.807+3.89639
2022Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System1:49.084+4.17332
2123Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System1:49.519+4.60819
227Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix1:49.839+4.92832
FIA Formula 2 Testing – Day 2 Classification

That wraps up pre-season testing for Formula 2, the next time we see these guys on track will be at the first round on the season in two weeks time at the same circuit. The season is set to be contested over twenty-six races from thirteen rounds in support of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, starting on the 18th of March 2022.

