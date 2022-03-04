Drugovich Tops Final Day of Testing; Sandstorm Disrupts PM Session

The final day of FIA Formula 2‘s 2022 testing week was cut in half after a sandstorm hit the Bahrain International Circuit, causing poor visibility which meant the afternoon session was cancelled before it got underway.
MP Motorsport‘s Felipe Drugovich set the fastest time of the sole session, ahead of team-mate Clément Novalak and Jüri Vips in the Hitech Grand Prix runner.
Even with the lack of the final session, seventeen of the twenty-two drivers still managed to complete over forty laps of the circuit with Novalak and Drugovich climbing to the top with just twenty-two and twenty-four laps, respectively.
The Carlin duo of Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant rounded out the top five, capping off a very solid few days of testing for both drivers. Roy Nissany set the sixth fastest time with last year’s FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger taking the seventh fastest time for PREMA Racing.
French youngster Théo Pourchaire completed the most laps of the morning with a marathon fifty-six laps and clocked the eighth fastest time, ahead of Jack Doohan and Ayumu Iwasa who complete the top ten.
The Japanese driver briefly brought out a red flag during the session when he was forced to park his DAMS at turn 8 following a technical issue.
The next track action for the Formula 2 will see the twenty-two drivers competing in the opening round of the season, in Bahrain, later this month.
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|11
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:44.911
|24
|2
|12
|Clément Novalak
|FRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:45.883
|+0.972
|22
|3
|8
|Jüri Vips
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:45.978
|+1.067
|50
|4
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Carlin
|1:46.114
|+1.203
|46
|5
|6
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Carlin
|1:46.761
|+1.850
|45
|6
|16
|Roy Nissany
|ISR
|DAMS
|1:46.791
|+1.880
|50
|7
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|NOR
|PREMA Racing
|1:46.979
|+2.068
|49
|8
|10
|Théo Pourchaire
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:47.235
|+2.324
|56
|9
|3
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|Virtuosi Racing
|1:47.377
|+2.466
|47
|10
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|DAMS
|1:47.465
|+2.554
|45
|11
|24
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:47.498
|+2.587
|42
|12
|9
|Frederik Vesti
|DNK
|ART Grand Prix
|1:47.590
|+2.679
|54
|13
|15
|Ralph Boschung
|CHE
|Campos Racing
|1:47.800
|+2.889
|46
|14
|25
|Amaury Cordeel
|BEL
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:47.944
|+3.033
|43
|15
|2
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|PREMA Racing
|1:47.992
|+3.081
|48
|16
|4
|Marino Sato
|JPN
|Virtuosi Racing
|1:48.346
|+3.435
|53
|17
|21
|Calan Williams
|AUS
|Trident
|1:48.456
|+3.545
|40
|18
|14
|Olli Caldwell
|GBR
|Campos Racing
|1:48.805
|+3.894
|46
|19
|20
|Richard Verschoor
|NLD
|Trident
|1:48.807
|+3.896
|39
|20
|22
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|BRA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:49.084
|+4.173
|32
|21
|23
|Cem Bölükbasi
|TUR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:49.519
|+4.608
|19
|22
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|NZL
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:49.839
|+4.928
|32
That wraps up pre-season testing for Formula 2, the next time we see these guys on track will be at the first round on the season in two weeks time at the same circuit. The season is set to be contested over twenty-six races from thirteen rounds in support of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, starting on the 18th of March 2022.