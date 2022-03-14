Elias Adestam joins Fortec Motorsport for 2022 GB4 Campaign

Elias Adestam has been confirmed as the first overseas driver for the GB4 Championship with Fortec Motorsport.

The Swedish driver has been racing since he was five years old, initially behind the wheel of cross-kart that was handmade by his father Rickard, on a custom-made track on his grandfather’s potato field.

The 15-year-old made his karting debut in 2014 at the age of eight and was a regular front runner back home. Adestam also made his single-seater debut in 2020 with two races in the Formula Nordic category at the Ring Knutstorp.

Last year, Adestam solely focused on his Formula Nordic campaign, finishing third overall including five podiums and victories at Karlskoga Motorstadion and Ring Knutstorp.

Elias also runs a charity project named Raising Against Cancer, in which the Swede uses his motorsports platform to raise money for cancer research projects, due to a family history of the illness. He also invites children who suffer from the disease to attend his events when possible.

In addition to his charity, Adestam has also pledged to donate any prize money he earns through the George Russell Pole Position Cup initiative in GB4 to victims of the war in Ukraine. As well as this, Adestam will also personally match any earning to ensure that the overall donation is doubled.

“I am thrilled to be heading into my first season of racing outside Sweden, and thankful for the trust Fortec Motorsport has placed in me,” said Adestam. ”Pre-season testing has gone well and I feel comfortable with both the team and the car. I am highly excited heading into the GB4 Championship and I look forward to working hard with the team to deliver the best possible results.”

Oliver Dutton, Fortec Motorsport Team Manager, added, “We’ve been very impressed by Elias’ performances in testing with us so far. He got quickly up to speed and was producing excellent lap times very quickly, and has been beating our reference times.

“In addition, his feedback has been very good and it’s fair to say he has a natural talent that should put him right towards the front of the grid with us this year.”