Hadjar fastest again in F3 testing as sandstorm rolls into Bahrain

Isack Hadjar topped the times for Hitech GP on the final day of FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
The Red Bull Racing-backed driver was fastest for the second day in a row as a sandstorm cancelled the final Formula 2 Championship session of the three-day test.
Prema Racing and ART Grand Prix are expected to have among the strongest line-ups on the 2022 grid, with Jak Crawford and Gregoire Saucy following Hadjar home as the quickest times were set before the midday break.
Roman Stanek topped the times in the afternoon as winds blew sand onto the Sakhir circuit, ahead of Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Zane Maloney.
Hadjar, backed by the FFSA Academy led by 0.381s after the morning session, ahead of Crawford, Saucy, Caio Collet and Alex Smolyar (MP Motorsport).
The afternoon’s times were around nine tenths slower, with Stanek’s best lap of a 1:48.182 putting him six tenths clear of Ushijima and Maloney.
Reigning Teams’ champions Trident and newcomers Van Amersfoort were on top in the afternoon, with Franco Colapinto edging out Jonny Edgar and Rafael Villagomez to round out the top six.
FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 AM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech GP
|1:47.247
|2
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:47.628
|3
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:47.719
|4
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:47.782
|5
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|1:47.909
|6
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:47.971
|7
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:47.994
|8
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech GP
|1:48.005
|9
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:48.007
|10
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:48.040
|11
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:48.068
|12
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:48.089
|13
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:48.105
|14
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:48.129
|15
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:48.155
|16
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:48.184
|17
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:48.210
|18
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:48.326
|19
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|JPN
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:48.341
|20
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:48.397
|21
|24
|Patrik Pasma
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:48.414
|22
|1
|Jonny Edgar
|GBR
|Trident
|1:48.451
|23
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:48.460
|24
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:48.495
|25
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech GP
|1:48.546
|26
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:48.651
|27
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:48.664
|28
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:48.739
|29
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:49.324
|30
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:49.447
FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 PM
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|1:48.182
|2
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|JPN
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:48.798
|3
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|1:48.807
|4
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:48.975
|5
|1
|Jonny Edgar
|GBR
|Trident
|1:49.167
|6
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:49.200
|7
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|1:49.215
|8
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech GP
|1:49.245
|9
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:49.275
|10
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:49.287
|11
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:49.381
|12
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:49.407
|13
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|1:49.584
|14
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|1:49.598
|15
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|1:49.624
|16
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|1:49.720
|17
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|1:49.977
|18
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|1:49.996
|19
|24
|Patrik Pasma
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1:50.251
|20
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|1:50.697
|21
|15
|Ayrton Simmons
|GBR
|Charouz Racing System
|1:51.048
|22
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech GP
|1:51.078
|23
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|1:51.750
|24
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech GP
|1:51.825
|25
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:51.947
|26
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|1:52.032
|27
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|1:52.064
|28
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|1:52.379
|29
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:52.425
|30
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|1:54.009