Hadjar fastest again in F3 testing as sandstorm rolls into Bahrain

Isack Hadjar topped the times for Hitech GP on the final day of FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Red Bull Racing-backed driver was fastest for the second day in a row as a sandstorm cancelled the final Formula 2 Championship session of the three-day test.

Prema Racing and ART Grand Prix are expected to have among the strongest line-ups on the 2022 grid, with Jak Crawford and Gregoire Saucy following Hadjar home as the quickest times were set before the midday break.

Roman Stanek topped the times in the afternoon as winds blew sand onto the Sakhir circuit, ahead of Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Zane Maloney.

Hadjar, backed by the FFSA Academy led by 0.381s after the morning session, ahead of Crawford, Saucy, Caio Collet and Alex Smolyar (MP Motorsport).

The afternoon’s times were around nine tenths slower, with Stanek’s best lap of a 1:48.182 putting him six tenths clear of Ushijima and Maloney.

Reigning Teams’ champions Trident and newcomers Van Amersfoort were on top in the afternoon, with Franco Colapinto edging out Jonny Edgar and Rafael Villagomez to round out the top six.

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 AM

Pos. No. Name Nat. Team Time 1 18 Isack Hadjar FRA Hitech GP 1:47.247 2 5 Jak Crawford USA Prema Racing 1:47.628 3 8 Gregoire Saucy SUI ART Grand Prix 1:47.719 4 10 Caio Collet BRA MP Motorsport 1:47.782 5 11 Alexander Smolyar FIA MP Motorsport 1:47.909 6 20 David Vidales SPA Campos Racing 1:47.971 7 7 Victor Martins FRA ART Grand Prix 1:47.994 8 17 Kaylen Frederick USA Hitech GP 1:48.005 9 26 Zak O’Sullivan GBR Carlin 1:48.007 10 2 Roman Stanek CZE Trident 1:48.040 11 4 Arthur Leclerc MON Prema Racing 1:48.068 12 25 William Alatalo FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:48.089 13 22 Josep Maria Marti SPA Campos Racing 1:48.105 14 3 Zane Maloney BAR Trident 1:48.129 15 9 Juan Manuel Correa USA ART Grand Prix 1:48.155 16 12 Kush Maini IND MP Motorsport 1:48.184 17 23 Ido Cohen ISR Jenzer Motorsport 1:48.210 18 29 Franco Colapinto ARG Van Amersfoort Racing 1:48.326 19 31 Reece Ushijima JPN Van Amersfoort Racing 1:48.341 20 16 Francesco Pizzi ITA Charouz Racing System 1:48.397 21 24 Patrik Pasma FIN Jenzer Motorsport 1:48.414 22 1 Jonny Edgar GBR Trident 1:48.451 23 6 Oliver Bearman GBR Prema Racing 1:48.460 24 30 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:48.495 25 19 Nazim Azman MAL Hitech GP 1:48.546 26 21 Hunter Yeany USA Campos Racing 1:48.651 27 28 Enzo Trulli ITA Carlin 1:48.664 28 15 Ayrton Simmons GBR Charouz Racing System 1:48.739 29 27 Brad Benavides USA Carlin 1:49.324 30 14 Laszlo Toth HUN Charouz Racing System 1:49.447

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 PM