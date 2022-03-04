Formula 3

Hadjar fastest again in F3 testing as sandstorm rolls into Bahrain

By
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Isack Hadjar topped the times for Hitech GP on the final day of FIA Formula 3 Championship pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Red Bull Racing-backed driver was fastest for the second day in a row as a sandstorm cancelled the final Formula 2 Championship session of the three-day test.

Prema Racing and ART Grand Prix are expected to have among the strongest line-ups on the 2022 grid, with Jak Crawford and Gregoire Saucy following Hadjar home as the quickest times were set before the midday break.

Roman Stanek topped the times in the afternoon as winds blew sand onto the Sakhir circuit, ahead of Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Zane Maloney.

Hadjar, backed by the FFSA Academy led by 0.381s after the morning session, ahead of Crawford, Saucy, Caio Collet and Alex Smolyar (MP Motorsport).

The afternoon’s times were around nine tenths slower, with Stanek’s best lap of a 1:48.182 putting him six tenths clear of Ushijima and Maloney.

Reigning Teams’ champions Trident and newcomers Van Amersfoort were on top in the afternoon, with Franco Colapinto edging out Jonny Edgar and Rafael Villagomez to round out the top six.

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 AM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
118Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP1:47.247
25Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:47.628
38Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:47.719
410Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:47.782
511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:47.909
620David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:47.971
77Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:47.994
817Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP1:48.005
926Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:48.007
102Roman StanekCZETrident1:48.040
114Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:48.068
1225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:48.089
1322Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:48.105
143Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:48.129
159Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix1:48.155
1612Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:48.184
1723Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:48.210
1829Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.326
1931Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.341
2016Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:48.397
2124Patrik PasmaFINJenzer Motorsport1:48.414
221Jonny EdgarGBRTrident1:48.451
236Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:48.460
2430Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.495
2519Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP1:48.546
2621Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:48.651
2728Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:48.664
2815Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System1:48.739
2927Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:49.324
3014Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:49.447

FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing – Bahrain International Circuit Day 3 PM

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime
12Roman StanekCZETrident1:48.182
231Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.798
33Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:48.807
429Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing1:48.975
51Jonny EdgarGBRTrident1:49.167
630Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing1:49.200
721Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing1:49.215
817Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP1:49.245
920David VidalesSPACampos Racing1:49.275
1025William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport1:49.287
1126Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin1:49.381
1223Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport1:49.407
135Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:49.584
146Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing1:49.598
1522Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing1:49.624
164Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:49.720
1727Brad BenavidesUSACarlin1:49.977
1828Enzo TrulliITACarlin1:49.996
1924Patrik PasmaFINJenzer Motorsport1:50.251
2012Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport1:50.697
2115Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System1:51.048
2219Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP1:51.078
238Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix1:51.750
2418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP1:51.825
257Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:51.947
2611Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:52.032
2710Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport1:52.064
2816Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System1:52.379
299Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix1:52.425
3014Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System1:54.009
