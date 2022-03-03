IndyCar Hybrid Engine Delayed Until 2024

The NTT IndyCar Series have delayed the debut of the 2.4 liter, twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engines from 2023 to 2024, citing global supply chain issues.

The new engines will produce a base 800 horsepower, with the hybrid system boosting the horsepower to 900. Until then, teams will continue to use the 2.2 liter V6 engines that have been used in the series since 2012.

This isn’t the first time the new powertrains have been delayed. 2021 was originally scheduled to be the maiden season, before a delay to 2022 in hopes to attract more engine suppliers and then to 2023 due to COVID-19.

IndyCar President Jay Frye stated in a press release that the development of the engine is still going at a good pace even with this most recent delay.

“We are very encouraged by the progress our team and our partners have made, but an immediate decision needed to be made to ensure we are prepared for the 2023 season utilizing our current 2.2-liter engine package,” he said.

“Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024.”

Engine suppliers Honda and Chevrolet remain fully committed to the new engines, even though they will be pushed back another year.

“We are very excited to get the electrified era of IndyCar Series racing underway,” said David Salters, president and technical director at Honda Performance Development.

“We have finished development and dyno testing of our new internal combustion engine, and once the hybrid system component supply chain issues are sorted, we’ll begin track testing of the new hybrid power unit.”

Mark Stielow, director at GM Motorsports Competition Engineering, echoed the same sentiment.

“We are proud of the hard work and level of commitment by our engine group, along with our teams and partners, in the development of the Chevrolet 2.4-liter engine for our IndyCar program,” he said.

“We were certainly excited to have it on track next season. Chevrolet remains fully committed to the NTT IndyCar Series, and we look forward to debuting our future engine package in 2024.”

The first test of this new hybrid component will take place on 30-31 March 2022 at Sebring International Raceway. More work will be done to implement this new technology will continue throughout the year.