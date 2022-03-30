INTERVIEW: Elias Adestam looks ahead to the GB4 Championship

Elias Adestam has recently joined the GB4 championship with Fortec Motorsport for the 2022 campaign.

At just 15-years-old, the youngster has had an impressive racing career. Adestam started racing at just five years old in a handmade kart made by his father, Rickard, on a custom-made track in his grandfather’s potato field.

In 2014, Adestam made his karting debut at the age of 8 and was a regular front runner back in his hometown. It wasn’t long before the Swedish driver made his single-seater debut in 2020, at the Ring Knutstorp in the Formula Nordic category.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, The Checkered Flag caught up with Adestam ahead of his campaign.

“I am stoked to finally be driving in a professional team outside of the borders of Sweden. Fortec is happy with my job so far and I am very happy to be working with them. Together I think that good results will come.”

Positive reflection was brought to the surface with Adestam working with the team on the 2022 car. He even had the chance to drive the car before the season commences in April.

“We have been learning together how to setup the car. I have been getting a good feel for how the car handles and it is responding well to our testing programmes. Before the season opener I am certain we will have a winning package ready.”

After Adestam’s announcement about donating all of the money he makes to charity, Adestam has an extremely positive and determined attitude for the 2022 season.

“The goal is to win the championship, which we think is a real possibility. We work very hard to maximize the performance of the car. With Fortec being as experienced as they are i have a hard time believing we will perform poorly.”

With a positive attitude and mindset for the new season with Fortec, Adestam is looking forward to working hard with the team and getting them up the ranks in the table. Alongside this, Adestam is excited to engage with the fans this season and bringing a positive atmosphere to the circuits.

“Of course, I really look forward to competing in a professional racing series with iconic circuits like Brands Hatch and Silverstone. But I must say I look forward to meeting fans and spectators. People here in the UK have a passion for racing hard to find anywhere else. To quote Sir Lewis Hamilton “The fans here are amazing!”.”

The GB4 season is set to commence on 2 April at Snetterton circuit.