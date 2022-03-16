JDX Racing re-signs Parker Thompson for Porsche Carrera Cup North America season

JDX Racing have renewed their contract with Parker Thompson to drive the #9 Byers Porsche / Shell TapUp / Sugere / Renier Construction Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in the upcoming season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, which gets underway at Sebring International Raceway this week.

Both Thompson and JDX Racing have been working hard over the off-season as they aim to build on their thirteen top-five finishes, including eight podium finishes and three race wins in 2021.

Prior to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America’s debut season, Thompson and JDX Racing participated in the Porsche GT3 Cup in 2019, collecting five podiums, including one race win, this was before he took a short hiatus from racing in America.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be coming back home to JDX Racing for 2022,” said Thompson. “It’s no secret that we ended 2021 with some unfinished business, so to have the opportunity to get the band back together and reignite what we built last year is really exciting for me.

“It’s also fantastic to welcome Shell Tap Up to the No. 9 car for 2022, along with Surgere, Byers Porsche, and Renier Construction all returning for our run at the Championship.”

JDX – Racing across all classes

Thompson will be joined by Peter Atwater, who will be driving the 26 / JDX Racing / Nulite / Porsche Columbus in the Pro-Am Class.

“I am excited for the opportunity to race the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series,” said Atwater. “This has been a goal of mine since I started racing four years ago and the series has only gotten better and the talent of the drivers has grown with it. When you look through the field there are so many high-level drivers and there is always a race to be found.

“The series visits some of the best tracks in the country, including two street courses, and the season finishes at my favorite track – Road Atlanta. I want to thank my sponsors, Nulite Lighting and Porsche Columbus – who help me put this season together.”

Joining Thompson and Atwater is Rob Hanley, who will take part in the series driving the #4 JDX Racing / Porsche Columbus in the Am Class.

“To say that I am looking forward to participating in the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North American Championship would be a tremendous understatement,” said Hanley.

“It will be a privilege to race alongside my teammates Parker Thompson, and Peter Atwater as we each pursue a Championship in our respective classes. I am confident with the support of Jeremy Dale, Harrison Brix, and the wonderful group of people that comprise JDX Racing we will have all the necessary tools and resources required to compete, and if I do my job, be competitive at every event on the schedule this season.”

Jeremy Dale, Managing Partner at JDX Racing added, “The 2022 season will be the biggest and best in the history of Porsche single make racing in North America and we are bringing three cars to the fight – one in each class.

“Parker Thompson is a consummate professional in every way and our 2022 season is all about bringing home a Championship for Parker, JDX Racing and all our partners. Parker proved in 2021 he’s a race winner, and with the foundation he has already built, we intend to make another step forward in 2022.

“This season is also exciting because we have a driver in each “class” (Pro / Pro-Am / Am). We already know Parker will be a consistent podium finisher – but we are also thrilled to have Peter Atwater (Pro-Am) and Rob Hanley (Am).

“Peter and Rob are both accomplished racers, Rob won the Masters Division in the Trophy West Championship a few years ago, so we know these guys can both bring it on race day. Peter and Rob will be just like Parker – in contention for podium finishes every single weekend. We can’t wait to kick off the season at Sebring this week!”

