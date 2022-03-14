Kyle Jergensen wins maiden Mint 400 in attrition-filled affair

Saturday’s 2022 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 Unlimited race was a test of reliability: even if one was the leader and far ahead of the field, that advantage could disappear in the blink of an eye the moment some sort of mechanical issue flared up. The race saw four different leaders, with the first three all experiencing a problem that lost them the top spot. Behind them, Kyle Jergensen methodically climbed through the order before capitalising on defending winner Rob MacCachren‘s belt breaking on the final lap to win the prestigious off-road race for the first time.

A part of the Unlimited Truck class, Jergensen and co-driver Shawn Shanks started sixth overall while three-time winner Justin Lofton was on the pole. However, Lofton’s hopes of winning a record fourth were dashed before he could even do anything as a flat left-rear tyre minutes in forced him to the side and Ryan Arciero drove by to take the lead. Arciero, seeking his first Mint, was in control for the first half before a flat tyre on lap three allowed MacCachren to decrease the margin. Although Arciero’s crew was able to change the tyre and he easily made up the lost ground with a truck that he described as being “on point all day,” his race ended on the lakebed after the vehicle lost power.

“About three-quarters of the way down the lakebed, all of a sudden, it developed a huge vibration and then I started pulling power out with the throttle and we started losing power,” Arciero told the race broadcast. “Got a little oil pressure light and then everything just turned off. I knew as soon as we had that vibration, we were losing power. I knew it was terminal. I knew it wasn’t something we were going to pull into the pits and fix.

“That was probably one of the most heartbreaking races that I’ve done, for the simple fact is the truck was just on point all day. It didn’t miss a beat.”

Arciero’s retirement shuffled the lead to MacCachren with Jergensen nearly a minute behind when he began the fourth and final lap. Both drivers briefly stopped on track due to flat tyres, which allowed Tim Herbst to shave valuable time off the leaderboard, before the belt problem halted MacCachren’s progress entirely. MacCachren, a twice winner of the Mint 400, commented on Instagram that “[t]hings we’re [sic] going great until they weren’t. But that’s racing right. We had a good run up top, but it just wasn’t our day.”

Jergensen inherited the position from MacCachren, though he had challenges of his own as his truck was running low on oil. While Jergensen’s oil pressure management gave Herbst a chance to slim the margin to a smidge over three minutes, he was unable to catch the #127 truck as Jergensen drove off to the victory with a time of six hours, forty-three minutes, and forty-nine seconds. Herbst and B.J. Baldwin, both Las Vegas natives, followed. MacCachren was able to salvage the matter to place fifth.

“We tried to keep the pressure on Rob, but he was clearly faster,” commented Jergensen on the podium. “He was gaining a little time and time on us, and then attrition played a factor and luckily it wasn’t us. We actually haven’t had good results at the Mint yet, so this is a good start.

“Shawn was doing a great job like he always does. We’re definitely clicking very well in the truck. He’s calm just like me, so it’s always about keeping your cool. Don’t push it 140 (mph) on the dry lakebed. There’s no point. Just being smart about it, keeping the equipment, this Gen 3 (truck), running strong. It’s just crazy strong. I mean, we were beating the shit out of it all day and it never missed a beat.

“The only hiccup is we had low oil pressure last lap and it was actually because we had low oil. They burn oil naturally, so we should have added oil. Luckily, it had the sensor. We had to keep cycling the ignition off and back on to kind of trick it to limp it to Pit B where they put two gallons in. It was low, very, very low. We got really lucky.”

Nick Isenhouer was the highest finishing non-Unlimited Truck as he claimed the Unlimited Truck SPEC class win in sixth overall. The top three UT SPEC drivers finished within nearly ten minutes of each other, with Isenhour beating Thor Herbst by over three minutes and Justin Blower by ten minutes and five seconds.

“I don’t know what to say other than thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything everyone does to help us drive trucks in circles in the dirt,” Isenhouer wrote on Instagram. “This win means so damn much.”

Credit: Isenhouer Brothers Racing

James Dean won the Class 1 pole and ultimately the race itself in his class, and the same occurred in Trophy Truck Legends for Greg Adler. Cade Garcia took the Class 10 crown with a fifty-three-second margin over pole sitter Preston Brigman. Garcia and his AGS Racing team, which primarily competes in MORE (Mojave Off-Road Racing Enthusiasts), have triumphed in their last five off-road starts while his Class 10 buggy is now two-for-two in action after winning its maiden race at the Slash X Duel In the Desert in late February.

Garcia proclaimed in an Instagram Story, “Nick (Almada, co-driver) and I got this shit done. Winners! […] It was (a) pretty gnarly day. I’m at a loss for words. I don’t know what to say. We just won the Mint. This is my first time racing the Mint, this is our second time racing our brand-new car, we got back-to-back wins, and this is the fifth win in a row for AGS Racing. Like I said before, we’re going to keep this momentum rolling. Now, we’re going to go try and win ourselves upwards of $15 grand in the Class 10 Shootout race in a couple of weeks. We’re going to celebrate tonight in Vegas.”

Many drivers throughout the field were haunted by mechanical gremlins. Lofton ultimately settled for twenty-first overall and tenth of the Unlimited Trucks. Hailie Deegan, who was one of the top stories entering the race as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular was making her Mint 400 début, suffered power steering problems on the opening lap that sidelined her for an extended period; though the issue was resolved in time to rejoin the race, she could only complete two laps and was classified thirty-ninth. Carey Chrisman, who sat on the pole for Unlimited Truck SPEC, had to bow out as did Akira Miura. Both Class 7 drivers, Jeff Proctor (the fastest driver in his qualifying group who did not pilot a UT SPEC) and Ikuo Hanawa, retired as well. Miura and Hanawa, who respectively have Dakar Rally and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb experience, represented Japan as part of Toyota Auto Body. Only twenty-nine of the sixty-four entries finished the race; by comparison, the 2021 edition saw forty-one of seventy go the distance.

In the Moto race, Pro Open rider Dalton Shirey and Mint 400 rival-turned-team-mate David Kamo dominated as they won by fifty-one seconds over Jesse Canepa of the Sportsman Open class. Shirey previously beat Kamo for the 2020 overall victory. Eighty-four riders across eighteen classes took part, with only the top six completing all six laps.

Among the youth divisions that raced on a separate course, Taylor Bedoya improved from a runner-up finish in the 570 class in 2021 to win by nearly a minute over Chase Mankin; 2021 winner Jedi Jack Mamelli finished ninth of twelve and a lap down. Declan Shields and Tatum Foerster duelled in Youth 170 with the former claiming it by nine seconds, while Landen De Sousa Dias took the Youth 1000 after Mamelli received a seven-minute time penalty for cutting through the track.

Overall results (top 20)

Unlimited

Finish Number Driver Class Time 1 127 Kyle Jergensen Unlimited Truck 6:43:49.934 2 19 Tim Herbst Unlimited Truck 6:47:09.740 3 97 B.J. Baldwin Unlimited Truck 6:51:09.755 4 27 Steve Olliges Unlimited Truck 7:00:20.476 5 1 Rob MacCachren Unlimited Truck 7:15:30.979 6 205 Nick Isenhouer Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:19:27.515 7 264 Thor Herbst Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:22:54.260 8 219 Justin Blower Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:29;32.509 9 175 James Dean Class 1 7:31:29.309 10 255 Kirk Harkey Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:35:14.163 11 8 Todd Wyllie Unlimited Truck 7:39:12.813 12 215 Bear Nunley Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:39:54.308 13 L65 Greg Adler Unlimited Truck Legends 7:45:04.336 14 275 Brent Fox Unlimited Truck SPEC 7:53:10.792 15 153 Ronny Wilson Class 1 7:55:20.968 16 69 Bernard Steimann Unlimited Truck 8:01:42.926 17 37 Tracy Poole Unlimited Truck 8:03:53.553 18 1004 Cade Garcia Class 10 8:05:48.942 19 167 Loren Healy Class 1 8:12:51.306 20 77 Chris Hersch Unlimited Truck 8:16:59.673

Moto

Finish Number Driver Rider Time 1 P46 Dalton Shirey Pro Open 8:00:21.166 2 S55 Jesse Canepa Sportsman Open 8:51:47.532 3 P222 Brock Weisheim Pro 201–300cc 8:55:41.402 4 S39 Chad Goodsell Sportsman Open 9:07:01.864 5 S99 David Escalante Sportsman Open 9:09:10.101 6 S66 Max Shapiro Sportsman Open 9:46:46.574 7 314 Jason Mount Sportsman Over 30 7:59:08.519 8 I10 Slater Skirvin Sportsman Open Ironman 8:05:13.440 9 509 Craig Janett Sportsman Over 50 8:15:21.326 10 S3 Shannon Sawyer Sportsman Open 8:28:40.126 (DNF) 11 I39 Aaron Richardson Sportsman Open Ironman 8:29:38.846 12 W1 Krista Conway Pro Ladies 8:30:14.159 13 S2 Trevor Tippetts Sportsman Open 8:33:32.300 14 I32 Steven Krug Sportsman Open Ironman 8:47:38.770 15 I26 Jeff Pickton Sportsman Open Ironman 8:49:18.563 16 P256 Coleton Jaffa Sportsman 201–300cc 9:07:37.396 17 525 Marcus McManus Sportsman Over 50 9:10:11.516 18 502 Thomas Keating Sportsman Over 50 9:16:13.760 19 389 Robbie Silvernail Sportsman Over 30 9:21:56.778 20 S24 Tommy Anderson Sportsman Open 9:27:11.738

Youth 170

Finish Number Driver Class 1 O112 Wyatt Cotter Youth 170 Open 2 Y119 Cole Warner Youth 170 Production 3 Y20 Cash Martinez Youth 170 Production 4 Y175 Connor Power Youth 170 Production 5 O114 Brixton Wirt Youth 170 Open 6 Y150 Kaleb Montes Youth 170 Production 7 Y25 Ella Warner Youth 170 Production 8 Y62 Ryland Gaughan Youth 170 Production 9 Y99 Mason Watkins Youth 170 Production 10 Y054 Clayton Matlock Youth 170 Production 11 Y44 Brody Berhorst Youth 170 Production 12 Y171 Brooks Hopkins Youth 170 Production 13 Y14 Korbin Grinolds Youth 170 Production 14 Y13 Nora Pendergast Youth 170 Production 15 O115 Samuel Gibbs Youth 170 Open 16 Y45 Dexter Warren Youth 170 Production 17 O110 Mason Cotter Youth 170 Open 18 Y190 Brenna Goerke Youth 170 Production 19 Y125 Jennifer Owens Youth 170 Production 20 O158 Declan Shields Youth 170 Open 21 O195 Tatum Ferster Youth 170 Open

Youth 570

Finish Number Driver Class 1 Y594 Taylor Bedoya Youth 570 2 Y507 Chase Mankin Youth 570 Open 3 Y517 Vincent Riccitelli Youth 570 4 Y577 Reid Aikins Youth 570 5 Y599 Lake Adler Youth 570 Open 6 Y544 Brody Berhorst Youth 570 Open 7 Y511 Hugh Tarrant Youth 570 8 Y508 Harper Hughes Youth 570 9 Y500 Jedi Jack Mamelli Youth 570 10 Y555 Caden Hall Youth 570 11 Y519 Cole Warner Youth 570 12 Y845 Kaylee Kyle Youth 570

Youth 1000

Finish Number Driver 1 Y1906 Landen De Sousas Dias 2 Y1014 Ryan Bedoya 3 Y1077 Brody Aikins 4 Y1007 Chase Mankin 5 Y1669 Chaden Zane Minder 6 Y1295 Michael Burnstein 7 Y1971 Wyatt Matlock 8 Y1001 Jedi Jack Mamelli 9 Y1050 Kaleb Montes 10 Y1973 Caden Hall 11 Y1615 Ryder Hall 12 Y1898 Laryssa Ornelas 13 Y1019 Hunter Martinez 14 Y1147 Braden Krah 15 Y1810 R.J. Tremblay 16 Y1097 Jessie Owens 17 Y1090 Hannah McClain

Class winners

Unlimited

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Time Class 1 9 175 James Dean 7:31:29.309 Class 7 33 709 Jeff Proctor 5:53:41.416 (DNF) Class 10 18 1004 Cade Garcia 8:05:48.942 Unlimited Truck 1 127 Kyle Jergensen 6:43:49.934 Unlimited Truck Legends 13 L65 Greg Adler 7:45:04.336 Unlimited Truck SPEC 6 205 Nick Isenhouer 7:19:27.515

Moto

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Time Pro 0–200cc 67 P346 Charles Cromwell 7:56:00.978 Pro 201–300cc 3 P222 Brock Weisheim 8:55:41.402 Pro Ladies 12 W1 Krista Conway 8:30:14.159 Pro Open 1 P46 Dalton Shirey 8:00:21.166 Sportsman 0–200cc 24 S383 Piper Wells 7:42:24.739 Sportsman 201–300cc 16 P256 Coleton Jaffa 9:07:37.396 Sportsman 1974 and Down 78 V001 Mark Unice DNF Sportsman 1975–1982 53 V110 Taylor Barker 3:58:40.878 Sportsman 1983–1995 57 V279 Bradley Turnade 4:43:28.854 Sportsman Adventure Bike 66 A113 Devon Fitzsimmons 7:54:43.082 Sportsman Hooligan 54 H959 Tyler Valentik 5:04:52.136 Sportsman Ladies 63 W200 Rhiannon Kamo 7:47:03.030 Sportsman Open 2 S55 Jesse Canepa 8:51:47.532 Sportsman Open Ironman 8 I10 Slater Skirvin 8:05:13.440 Sportsman Over 30 7 314 Jason Mount 7:59:08.519 Sportsman Over 40 25 452 Eric Streich 7:43:56.319 Sportsman Over 50 9 509 Craig Janett 8:15:21.326 Sportsman Scrambler 51 SC100 Mikey Hill 3:43:54.122

Full results are available on the Mint 400 website.