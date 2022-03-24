WRC2

Marczyk to Make WRC2 Debut at Rally Croatia

Credit: Miko Marczyk / WRC

The Polish rally star Miko Marczyk will be making his FIA World Rally Championship debut in the WRC2 class next month at the Rally Croatia as he has now officially revealed his six-round program for the season.

He will be entering in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, the same car he took a third place finish in the driver’s championship in the FIA European Rally Championship last season and Marczyk will be co-driven by his long-term experienced co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk.

Beside the Rally Croatia, the five other rounds that are included in his program are Portugal, Italy, Estonia, Finland and Spain. 

Credit: Miko Marczyk / WRC

This is a great moment for me and our entire team, we will take part in six WRC2 rallies. I feel that we are taking on a big challenge which is theoretically within our reach, but still difficult. I felt similar when I made my debut in the Subaru Poland Rally Team and in the ERC.” Marczyk said.

“For me, this mixture of hard-to-achieve but real goals is the definition of the beauty of sports development and my passion for rallying,” 

Rally Croatia will be hosting the third round of the season on 21-24 April.

