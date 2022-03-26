Monolite Racing Announces Han Cenyu and Macéo Capietto for 2022 FRECA Season￼

Monolite Racing has confirmed that Han Cenyu and Macéo Capietto will race for them in the 2022 Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine season.

Cenyu made his single seater debut back in 2020 in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, and last year he took his maiden top three finish when he claimed second place at the Red Bull Ring whilst racing in ADAC Formula 4.

The Chinese driver will now step up to Formula 3 machinery for his third year in cars, and he joins the team he tested with at the end of last year eager to continue his impressive development.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to hit the track at Barcelona to continue the work started with Monolite at the end of 2021,” said Cenyu. “I’m pushing very hard to be ready and achieve the best possible results.

“Last but not least I want to thanks all in my new team for having offered to me the chance join the FRECA grid.”

Rudi Mariotto, the Team Principal at Monolite Racing, is sure that Cenyu is ready to step up to FRECA in 2022 after being impressed by his driving in Formula 4.

“I am delighted to continue the collaboration with Han in 2022,” said Mariotto. “We saw his talent during the Formula 4 season and later he proved his skills and dedication in a couple of test days with the Formula Regional car, which allowed him to make great strides session after session.

“I’m sure he’s ready to make his debut in the challenging Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine series.”

Cenyu and the already confirmed Pietro Armanni will be joined at Monolite Racing by French teenager Capietto, who steps up from French Formula 4 where he took six wins on his way to third place in the final standings as well as eleven podiums and three pole positions.

Mariotto has also welcomed Capietto to the team, and he believes the young Frenchman will show himself to be competitive throughout his rookie FRECA campaign.

“I am happy to welcome Maceo to our team for the 2022 season,” said Mariotto. “Last year he showed outstanding talent, competing in a really high-level championship.

“I’m sure he has the credentials needed to be competitive in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine and I cannot wait to see him on track.”