Formula 3

Stanek tops FIA F3 Free Practice for Trident

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Trident‘s Roman Stanek topped the times in Free Practice in the FIA Formula 3 Championship‘s first-ever visit to the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Czech driver enters his third season of F3 in 2022, and his best lap of 1:48.012 edged out ART Grand Prix‘s Gregoire Saucy by just two hundredths of a second.

BWT Alpine F1 Team junior Caio Collet went fastest in the early exchanges before the times tumbled in the circuit’s first running of the day.

Franco Colapinto competed in the LMP2 class of the Asian Le Mans Series and European Le Mans Series, and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021, but steps back into single-seater racing with Van Amersfoort Racing this year and showed his hand to move ahead of Collet as the track developed.

No drivers were able to move into the 1:47s, but Stanek moved to the top of the times towards the end of the session, going a hundredth away from breaking the 1:48s barrier.

Arthur Leclerc found the pace in his Prema Racing car as the session went on, moving up the order as team-mates Jak Crawford and Oliver Bearman got to grips with a new team and a new car respectively.

Isack Hadjar reprised his impressive pace from testing to finish the session fourth, surpassing Colapinto late on.

FIA Formula 3 Free Practice – Bahrain International Circuit

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTime
12Roman StanekCZETrident1:48.012
28Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.024s
34Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.078s
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix+0.273s
529Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.390s
66Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.407s
75Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.416s
830Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+0.458s
911Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.545s
109Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.630s
113Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.724s
127Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.770s
131Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.783s
1420David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.790s
1531Reece UshijimaUSAVan Amersfoort Racing+0.790s
1617Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix+0.857s
1710Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.877s
1824Niko KariFINJenzer Motorsport+1.103s
1919Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix+1.113s
2012Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+1.176s
2122Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+1.193s
2225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+1.258s
2314Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+1.433s
2416Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+1.463s
2521Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+1.545s
2626Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+1.558s
2723Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.629s
2815Ayrton SimmonsGBRCharouz Racing System+1.696s
2928Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.712s
3027Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+2.181s
Share
157 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
Formula 3

SEASON PREVIEW: 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship

By
4 Mins read
The 2022 FIA Formula 3 Championship begins in Bahrain this weekend. TCF brings you a rundown of the weekend format for the season, and the runners and riders in F3’s fourth season.
Formula 3

Niko Kari joins Jenzer for first FIA F3 round

By
1 Mins read
Former Red Bull junior driver Niko Kari will join Jenzer Motorsport for the first round of the FIA F3 season.
Formula 3

Smolyar out of FIA F3 as SMP Racing withdraw from season

By
1 Mins read
Alex Smolyar will not compete in FIA F3 this year, as backer SMP Racing has withdrawn from international competition.