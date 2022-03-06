Ty Gibbs superb in Sin City shootout after Sieg squabble and snowy stoppage

Ty Gibbs‘ prodigious performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series continued Saturday when he dominated the final restart to win the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but it came after a tumultuous day for the 19-year-old phenom. Much of his race day was dominated by a rivalry with Ryan Sieg after the two collided twice and a forty-minute red flag for, unexpectedly, snow in the Nevada desert.

Gibbs started his race in eleventh, though he and fifteen other drivers were ordered to the rear for switching to a backup car following damage to their primaries the previous week at Fontana; teams were supposed to use the same car for both races, though crashes and other incidents resulted in so many drivers at the back that it was basically a field inversion. As pole winner A.J. Allmendinger and eventual stage winner Noah Gragson dominated the segment, Gibbs’ climb through the field saw him feud with Sieg after contact sent the latter into the wall just three laps in.

Although the incident was attributed to Gibbs being over-aggressive rather than malice, Sieg was livid over the radio and vowed to return the favour. However, he had to wait until the snow cleared up when it forced a red flag after twenty laps. During the wait, Sieg called out Gibbs for his driving style, especially as he has “the best car in the garage.” Gibbs took responsibility during his red flag interview with FOX Sports and further apologised in his post-race interview, saying it “wasn’t my best decision and I’m sorry to their whole group. Ryan’s family, they worked so hard, so I want to apologise to them.”

Despite Gibbs’ apology, Sieg was eager to exact revenge and tried to execute his plan on lap 30, though it completely backfired instead. As Gibbs attempted to pass him in turn four, Sieg moved up to squeeze him into the wall. However, this resulted in Sieg’s decklid coming off and him spinning into the outside wall, with Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed as innocent victims when they tried to thread the needle between Sieg and the barrier.

The opening stage finally ended with a JR Motorsports podium sweep as Gragson led Sam Mayer and Josh Berry. Gibbs, Ryan Truex, Allmendinger, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Daniel Hemric, and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top ten.

Stage #2 saw a pair of cautions for Jesse Iwuji‘s spin and Joe Graf Jr. turning Kyle Weatherman. Gibbs’ race finally settled down during the segment and he finished behind Gragson for second in the stage. Mayer, Hill, Hemric, Jones, Berry, Nemechek, Truex, and Justin Allgaier followed.

Graf’s dubiously eventful day continued in the final stage when he clipped Weatherman’s DGM Racing team-mate Matt Mills and shot him into the wall. While Graf finished twenty-ninth, he failed post-race inspection for having three missing or loose lug nuts, making him the second disqualification of the weekend after Zane Smith had lug nut violations of his own in the previous night’s Camping World Truck Series event. Iwuji also had a difficult showing as the rookie spun on lap 173 into Ryan Vargas and Stefan Parsons.

The final fifteen laps saw a pair of cautions beginning with Mayer’s spin. After just one lap of racing on the ensuing restart, Truex shot up into Hill exiting turn four with Nemechek and Herbst sliding through pit road. As the finish was too far away to necessitate overtime, the last green flag came with five laps remaining.

A strong push from Allgaier enabled Gibbs to clear Allgaier’s JRM team-mate Gragson. Another incident involving Landon Cassill and C.J. McLaughlin as they took the white flag ended the race under caution, sealing the victory for Gibbs.

Despite being only nineteen years old, Gibbs has five Xfinity wins to his name in twenty career starts.

“I want to say thank you to Justin Allgaier for my push[,]” said Gibbs. “That helped me a lot. I had a fun time racing with the JR (Motorsports) cars. Hopefully, we can keep it going and go out and win some more races.”

Race results