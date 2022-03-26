W Series Star Belén García to Run Partial FRECA Campaign in 2022 with G4 Racing

For a second consecutive season, Belén García will run a part-time campaign in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with G4 Racing.

García will run in races that do not clash with her commitments in W Series and will compete in the opening round of the season at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza next month. Her other appearances have yet to be announced.

The twenty-two-year-old Spaniard, a race winner in Spanish Formula 4 back in 2019, ran eight races with G4 Racing last year, and she will compete in the fourth car this year alongside Axel Gnos, Matías Zagazeta and Owen Tangavelou where she will be looking to build on her performances from 2021.

“I’m excited to be back in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with G4 Racing!” said García. “Last year we had an amazing experience and the goal for this season is to keep learning and enjoying as much as I did in 2021.”

Adrián Muñoz, the Sporting and Technical Manager at G4 Racing, says the team are delighted that García is back with them for a partial campaign in 2022, and he expects the young Spaniard to step up her performances and improve as the season goes on.

“I am delighted to welcome back Belén in G4 Racing for a part-time program,” said Muñoz. “We will continue to support her during the whole season.

“The experience she made in 2021 will help her to perform well this year and to improve again as a driver”.

García had a best finish of twenty-second in 2021, which came in race two at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. She will combine her FRECA season with a full-time campaign in W Series with the Quantfury W Series Team.