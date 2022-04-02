BMC Switzerland Become Official Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing

Last Wednesday, Oracle Red Bull Racing announced premium bike brand, BMC Switzerland, as a new Official Partner of the team in what is a multi-year agreement.

The multi-year deal see’s Red Bull’s partnership with BMC deepen, the pair have worked together since 2018 where they initially explored how Formula 1 expertise could improve high performance competition-spec cycles.

BMC are one of the most famous and successful premium bike brands. Since they were founded in 1994, the brand have gone on to win various World Championships and even the Tour de France.

As part of the pair’s deepened relationship, BMC will supply bikes for the team to use trackside by the entire Red Bull team and by staff at the Red Bull Technology Centre. World Champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will both play a role in the advertisement of the partnership.

Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner, is incredibly excited to build-upon their already successful partnership with BMC, with one of the future goals being to connect fans of Formula 1 and cycling.

“This new agreement takes an already hugely successful collaboration to a new level. We have been working closely with BMC for almost four years and the application of Formula One technologies to performance cycling has yielded some impressive results. Now we are building on that success to encompass a new partnership that will increase visibility, enhance engagement and connect fans of cycling and motor sport in new and exciting ways.”

David Zurcher, CEO of BMC Switzerland, believes that the pair’s strengthened relationship demonstrates their dedication to not only improve their bikes, but also to open up a whole new world to fans.

“Partnering with a high performance, like-minded organization such as Oracle Red Bull Racing is a clear demonstration of our dedication to developing the fastest bikes in the world. Taking what has been an ongoing and inspiring high-tech collaboration between BMC and Red Bull Racing to the next level, allows us to elevate our performance and engineering capabilities and ultimately inspire both our fans and riders to ‘Create Speed’. We look forward to the exciting season ahead.”