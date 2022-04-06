Guerra Reveals His 2022 WRC2 Program

The former Production Car World Champion (PWRC) Benito Guerra from Mexico will be returning to the FIA World Rally Championship this season as the Mexican has revealed his WRC2 program.

Guerra who clinched the PWRC title in 2012 will be making a return to the WRC2 class after two years hiatus and he will be starting his 2022 campaign with Croatia Rally on 21-24 April entering in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo together with co-driver Daniel Cue.

The 2022 campaign is not yet fully revealed but he will participate in six or seven rallies, with Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Estonia and Spain to be the confirmed ones.

“We are ready for Croatia and ready for the WRC again now, we need to come back and get back to the pace of the championship, we will be pushing hard for points in Croatia.” Guerra said.

“After that its Portugal, Italy, Estonia – that’s the first time for me – and maybe Finland, but definitely Spain. We are trying to get six or seven rallies, that will be perfect for us to get the maximum points in WRC2.”

Last weekend Guerra participated in his home rally at the Rally of Nations Guanajuato, where he was up against some of the former WRC2 front-runners and ended the rally in third place in the classification behind Adrien Fourmaux and Mads Ostberg.

“That was a warm-up event for Croatia for me. It was great to be back in a rally car again and really great to be back on the stages in León and Guanajuato.” Guerra added.