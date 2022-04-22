Formula 3

Maloney and Stanek top F3 Qualifying in Trident 1-2 at Imola

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Zane Maloney took pole position for the FIA Formula 3 Feature Race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Friday.

Track conditions improved throughout the day after a sodden Practice session, with Maloney taking his first F3 pole at only the second time of asking with a 1:41.180s at the end of the session.

That time came after the red flag caused by Enzo Trulli and Arthur Leclec tripping over each other at Rivazza, Maloney improving on Isack Hadjar and Gregoire Saucy‘s times on a drying track.

Roman Stanek will line up second on Sunday, ahead of Jak Crawford, Saucy, Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins.

Hadjar will lead Zak O’Sullivan, Caio Collet and Kush Maini to round out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Qualifying Result – Imola

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
13Zane MaloneyBARTrident1:41.180
22Roman StanekCZETrident+0.107s
35Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.116s
48Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.117s
56Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.409s
67Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.765s
718Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix+0.791s
826Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.825s
910Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.989s
1012Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+1.121s
1123Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.328s
1229Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+1.440s
1317Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix+1.465s
141Oliver RasmussenDENTrident+1.549s
1511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+1.660s
1621Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+1.950s
1719Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix+2.004s
1825William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+2.143s
1916Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+2.155s
2030Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+2.229s
214Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+2.439s
2231Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+2.535s
2327Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+2.903s
2422Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+3.093s
2524Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+3.214s
2614Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+3.247s
2720David VidalesSPACampos Racing+3.291s
2828Enzo TrulliITACarlin+4.370s
2915David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System+5.251s
