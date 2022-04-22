Maloney and Stanek top F3 Qualifying in Trident 1-2 at Imola

Zane Maloney took pole position for the FIA Formula 3 Feature Race at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Friday.

Track conditions improved throughout the day after a sodden Practice session, with Maloney taking his first F3 pole at only the second time of asking with a 1:41.180s at the end of the session.

That time came after the red flag caused by Enzo Trulli and Arthur Leclec tripping over each other at Rivazza, Maloney improving on Isack Hadjar and Gregoire Saucy‘s times on a drying track.

Roman Stanek will line up second on Sunday, ahead of Jak Crawford, Saucy, Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins.

Hadjar will lead Zak O’Sullivan, Caio Collet and Kush Maini to round out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Qualifying Result – Imola