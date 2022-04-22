Formula 3

Martins tops washed-out F3 Practice at Imola

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Several drivers failed to set times at a soaking wet Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Friday, but Victor Martins set the quickest after just five tours of the Imola circuit.

Most of the field headed out early, with times eventually spread over five seconds apart.

Ido Cohen and Kaylen Frederick exchanged top spot before BWT Alpine F1 Team junior Martins set a time which would not be beaten.

The session was punctuated by red flags for off-track excursions into the gravel traps and walls lining the circuit.

The local Ferrari Driver Academy prospects of Arthur Leclerc and Oliver Bearman (both Prema Racing) found themselves in the lower reaches of the timesheet, with Leclerc finishing over 11 seconds off Martins’ pace.

Each red flag led to another with incidents for Cohen, David Schumacher, Caio Collet, Kush Maini and Hunter Yeany.

Martins ended the curtailed session on top, ahead of Isack Hadjar, Roman Stanek and Frederick.

The Van Amersfoort Racing pair of Rafael Villagomez and Franco Colapinto led home Zane Maloney, Cohen and the returning Oliver Rasmussen.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Practice Result – Imola

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
17Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:50.134
218Isack HadjarFRAHitech Grand Prix+0.034s
32Roman StanekCZETrident+0.825s
417Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech Grand Prix+1.149s
530Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.190s
629Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+1.240s
73Zane MaloneyBARTrident+1.448s
826Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+1.638s
923Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.640s
101Oliver RasmussenDENTrident+1.783s
1119Nazim AzmanMALHitech Grand Prix+2.043s
1220David VidalesSPACampos Racing+2.407s
1331Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+2.471s
1421Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+2.632s
1525William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+2.961s
1622Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+3.074s
178Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+3.079s
1828Enzo TrulliITACarlin+4.402s
1924Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+4.423s
2010Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+5.254s
2111Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+5.849s
2227Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+6.191s
234Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+11.239s
2412Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+16.207s
2514Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing SystemNo time set
2616Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing SystemNo time set
275Jak CrawfordUSAPrema RacingNo time set
286Oliver BearmanGBRPrema RacingNo time set
2915David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing SystemNo time set
185 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
