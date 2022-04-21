Porsche Rennsport Reunion seventh edition confirmed for 2023

Porsche Cars North America have announced that the Porsche Rennsport Reunion will be returning in 2023 for the seventh time, celebrating some of the most exciting Porsche cars of all time, also acknowledging those who designed the cars and the drivers that pushed them to the limit.

While the exact theme, date and location of Rennsport VII is yet to be announced, Porsche fans from around the world will be looking forward to celebrating the Porsche legacy.

Brian Redman and Porsche Cars North America’s press spokesperson Bob Carlson first conceived the idea in 2001, with the first event taking place at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut; The most recent was in 2018 which saw 80,000 attend the event.

“We’re all excited to be able to announce the return of the Rennsport Reunion, which is always a highlight of Porsche motorsports enthusiasm and heritage” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc.

“Rennsport Reunion has grown quickly over the years into a truly one-of-a-kind experience of sight, sound and emotions. For a few days, it feels like everyone thrilled by the brand is united in one place, on and off the track, as one Porsche family. We’ll announce the date and location soon, but this much I can share already: Our ambition is to make Rennsport Reunion VII the best one yet.”

Rennsport Reunion VI Gallery

Credit for all photos: Porsche North America

