The FIA Formula 2 grid heads to the north of Italy for the first time since F2’s rebrand in 2017, as they take to the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the third round of the 2022 championship.

The inclusion of the San Marino circuit to F2 comes after the 2020 revival of the San Marino Grand Prix which was renamed to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The 2020 contest marked the first Grand Prix at the circuit since 2006 where Michael Schumacher took victory in his final year at Scuderia Ferrari.

The Story So Far

MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich comes into the third round of the season as championship leader following his defiant display on the streets of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit two weeks ago.

The Brazilian’s Feature Race win from Pole Position was an impressive feat and he leads Carlin’s Liam Lawson who took victory in Jeddah’s Sprint Race. Trident’s Richard Verschoor rounds out the top three in the standings after his second place finish behind Drugovich in Jeddah’s FR.

Whilst not having a race win to their name, Hitech Grand Prix currently leads the Team Standings thanks to the consistency of Jüri Vips and Marcus Armstrong who are fourth and seventh in the standings, respectively.

Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa is currently the highest rookie in the standings after an impressive overtaking display in Sakhir and a double points finish in Jeddah.

Charouz Racing System also recently announced that Cem Bölükbasi is to be replaced by David Beckmann after the Turk is still injured following his nasty shunt in the previous round. Beckmann tested with the team during the final day of In-Season testing in Barcelona last week.

What Happened Last Year?

With this year being the first year of FIA F2’s trip to Imola, the drivers are excited for the new opportunity with Enzo Fittipaldi being one of them. The Brazilian told Formula 2, “I’m very much looking forward to racing in Imola. I think for Formula 2 and Formula 3 it’s a track that should be on the calendar.”

“I’ve driven there in Formula 4 and Formula Regional, and for a Qualifying lap, it really is insane.”

While a lot of the drivers will have driven at this circuit in the past in previous categories, one thing that will be new to them all is the factor of tyre degradation and pit stops. Fittipaldi continued, “I think Imola is going to be quite difficult on the rear tyres, I don’t know how difficult but I’m expecting rear overheating and issues in the race.”

As far as overtaking opportunities, the San Marino circuit is known for not offering too many choices for the drivers.

“The only real possible overtaking place will be into Turn 1 so that big straight and big DRS zone is where I think the majority of the action will be. It will be very important to have a strong last sector and a good exit out of the last corner so you can try and overtake into turn 1.”

Track Facts

Distance: 4.909km (3.050 miles)

Total Turns: 18

DRS Zones: 1

Available Tyre Compounds: Medium/Supersoft

Lap Record: N/A

2021 Pole Position: N/A

Weekend Schedule