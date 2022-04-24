Formula 3

Stanek wins first FIA F3 race from Crawford as Bearman and Saucy clash on last lap

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Roman Stanek took his, and Trident‘s first FIA Formula 3 Championship win of the season at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday morning.

He had started second alongside polesitting team-mate Zane Maloney, the pair exchanging first place on the run down to Tamburello.

The early part of the race was dominated by drivers who had gambled to start on wets on a drying track; Caio Collet moved up from ninth to lead, while Sprint Race winner Franco Colapinto shot up from 12th to second in just two laps.

Like Saturday’s Sprint Race before it, the Feature Race was fraught with incident, a collision between Francesco Pizzi, Reece Ushijima and Brad Benavides bringing out the safety car on Lap 3.

Collet and Colapinto used the neutralisation of the race to box for slicks, falling into the lower midfield.

Campos Racing‘s Josep Maria Marti reacted quickest on the restart, having stayed on wets to move past Stanek and Oliver Bearman on the exit of the Tamburello chicane, and leader Maloney at Variante Alta.

Marti pitted for slicks two laps later as Maloney returned the favour and retook the lead as the track dried.

The Spanish driver was handed something of a lifeline just a lap later as Benavides (Carlin) found the barriers following a collision with Rafael Villagomez, again bringing out the safety car.

In typical F3 fashion, there was yet more drama to come, as polesitter and leader Maloney spun on a drying track at Rivazza 1 as he prepared to lead the field away from the restart.

Prema Racing‘s Bearman swept past Stanek on the main straight once the race had got going again to take the lead on Lap 11, just before the Race Director saw fit to scramble the safety car for a third time to recover Maloney’s Trident.

Arthur Leclerc was in the wars with Bearman at Tosa on Saturday, but his qualifying demons followed him to Imola meaning he started 21st.

The Monegasque driver has made a name for himself with charging drives through the field both last year and this, though, and found himself eighth on Lap 17, putting a move on Kaylen Frederick into Tamburello.

He then got past Zak O’Sullivan (Carlin) for sixth to make it an astonishing 15 positions gained against his grid position.

Meanwhile, Bearman had led since Maloney’s hopes of a maiden win spun away from him, but Roman Stanek had begun to keep him honest in the final few laps.

He used DRS to get past the Ferrari Driver Academy man on the start-finish straight, but as Bearman’s tyres faded, he began to fall back towards Gregoire Saucy and Isack Hadjar.

The impending battle came to a head at Rivazza on the final lap, Bearman tagging Saucy into a spin and taking him out, though Bearman was able to continue and, provisionally, take fourth on the road.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Feature Race Results – Imola

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
12Roman StanekCZETrident24 laps
25Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.654s
318Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+4.247s
46Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+4.728s
54Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+6.515s
612Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+12.566s
726Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+13.285s
817Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+14.289s
920David VidalesSPACampos Racing+14.945s
1023Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+15.446s
117Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+15.893s
1225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+16.613s
1310Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+18.587s
1415David SchumacherGERCharouz Racing System+18.848s
1511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+21.050s
1622Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+21.969s
1721Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+22.963s
1831Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+27.704s
1919Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+28.761s
2030Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+30.406s
2124Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+32.374s
2229Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+1:12.566s
238Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+1 lap
2428Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1 lap
2514Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+3 laps
263Zane MaloneyBARTridentDNF
2727Brad BenavidesUSACarlinDNF
281Oliver RasmussenDENTridentDNF
2916Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing SystemDNF
Formula 3

Colapinto takes first F3 win in crash-laden Sprint Race at Imola

By
3 Mins read
Franco Colapinto took his, and Van Amersfoort Racing’s first win in FIA F3 in a chaotic Sprint Race at Imola.
Formula 3

Maloney and Stanek top F3 Qualifying in Trident 1-2 at Imola

By
1 Mins read
Zane Maloney made the most of a quickly-drying track to take his first FIA F3 pole on the Championship’s first visit to Imola.
Formula 3

Martins tops washed-out F3 Practice at Imola

By
1 Mins read
Victor Martins was quickest after setting just five laps in Friday morning’s FIA F3 Practice session at Imola, in a session curtailed by red flags.