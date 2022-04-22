Vips Storms to Pole in F2’s Return to Imola

Jüri Vips took the first Pole Position of his FIA Formula 2 career on a wet and soggy evening at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, beating DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa by a tenth of a second.

The afternoon practice session was disrupted by rain and saw Ralph Boschung at the top of timing sheets at the checkered flag and it was the Swiss driver who was first to set a competitive time.

He was then toppled by Van Amersfoort Racing’s Jake Hughes before the Estonian driver, Vips, moved to the top.

Before the drivers could head out for their final few push laps in their attempt at Sunday’s Feature Race Pole, Olli Caldwell found himself spinning off the track in Sector 1 which brought out the first and only red flag of the Qualifying session.

Boschung found even more time once the drivers were allowed back on track, a time that was beaten by Vips with a few minutes remaining in the session. His time of 1:40.221 would end up being the fastest time of the day.

Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan rounded out the top three after a late attempt which slotted him in front of Boschung and behind Iwasa on the second row of the grid.

After some bad luck to start his rookie F2 campaign, the reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger nailed his best Qualifying feat of the season so far in fifth place, ahead of Roy Nissany on the third row.

Théo Pourchaire set the seventh fastest time of the session with Hauger’s PREMA Racing team-mate Jehan Daruvala in eighth position.

The fifth row of Sunday’s grid and the front row of Saturday’s Sprint Race will be occupied by Marcus Armstrong and Carlin’s Logan Sargeant, who will start the SR from reverse grid pole.

POS NO DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 8 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:40.221 2 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN DAMS +0.157 3 3 Jack Doohan AUS Virtuosi Racing +0.210 4 15 Ralph Boschung CHE Campos Racing +0.275 5 1 Dennis Hauger NOR PREMA Racing +0.351 6 16 Roy Nissany ISR DAMS +0.400 7 10 Théo Pourchaire FRA ART Grand Prix +0.641 8 2 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing +0.665 9 7 Marcus Armstrong NZL Hitech Grand Prix +0.783 10 6 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin +0.841 11 23 David Beckmann GER Charouz Racing System +0.908 12 11 Felipe Drugovich BRA MP Motorsport +0.910 13 12 Clément Novalak FRA MP Motorsport +0.952 14 5 Liam Lawson NZL Carlin +0.978 15 22 Enzo Fittipaldi BRA Charouz Racing System +1.014 16 9 Frederick Vesti DNK ART Grand Prix +1.213 17 24 Jake Hughes GBR Van Amersfoort Racing +1.299 18 25 Amaury Cordeel BEL Van Amersfoort Racing +1.371 19 20 Richard Verschoor NED Trident +1.923 20 21 Calan Williams AUS Trident +2.277 21 14 Olli Caldwell GBR Campos Racing +2.733 22 4 Marino Sato JPN Virtuosi Racing +3.090 F2: Imola – Qualifying Classfication

The race weekend begins on Saturday where the 22 drivers will take to the track for the Sprint Race.