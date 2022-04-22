Formula 2

Vips Storms to Pole in F2’s Return to Imola

By
1 Mins read
Vips
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Jüri Vips took the first Pole Position of his FIA Formula 2 career on a wet and soggy evening at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, beating DAMS’ Ayumu Iwasa by a tenth of a second.

The afternoon practice session was disrupted by rain and saw Ralph Boschung at the top of timing sheets at the checkered flag and it was the Swiss driver who was first to set a competitive time.

He was then toppled by Van Amersfoort Racing’s Jake Hughes before the Estonian driver, Vips, moved to the top.

Before the drivers could head out for their final few push laps in their attempt at Sunday’s Feature Race Pole, Olli Caldwell found himself spinning off the track in Sector 1 which brought out the first and only red flag of the Qualifying session.

Boschung found even more time once the drivers were allowed back on track, a time that was beaten by Vips with a few minutes remaining in the session. His time of 1:40.221 would end up being the fastest time of the day.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan rounded out the top three after a late attempt which slotted him in front of Boschung and behind Iwasa on the second row of the grid.

After some bad luck to start his rookie F2 campaign, the reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger nailed his best Qualifying feat of the season so far in fifth place, ahead of Roy Nissany on the third row.

Théo Pourchaire set the seventh fastest time of the session with Hauger’s PREMA Racing team-mate Jehan Daruvala in eighth position.

The fifth row of Sunday’s grid and the front row of Saturday’s Sprint Race will be occupied by Marcus Armstrong and Carlin’s Logan Sargeant, who will start the SR from reverse grid pole.

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME
18Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1:40.221
217Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+0.157
33Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+0.210
415Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing+0.275
51Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+0.351
616Roy NissanyISRDAMS+0.400
710Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+0.641
82Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.665
97Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+0.783
106Logan SargeantUSACarlin+0.841
1123David BeckmannGERCharouz Racing System+0.908
1211Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+0.910
1312Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+0.952
145Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+0.978
1522Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+1.014
169Frederick VestiDNKART Grand Prix+1.213
1724Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+1.299
1825Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+1.371
1920Richard VerschoorNEDTrident+1.923
2021Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+2.277
2114Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+2.733
224Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+3.090
F2: Imola – Qualifying Classfication

The race weekend begins on Saturday where the 22 drivers will take to the track for the Sprint Race.

