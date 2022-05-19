Bakkerud and Larsson Join Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for 2023 NRX Campaign

Andreas Bakkerud and Robin Larsson lead Monster Energy RX Cartel as Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and JC Raceteknic join forces to tackle the 2023 NRX season. Bakkerud, the 30-year-old Norwegian, brings a handful of experience to the team as he competed last season in three rounds with Subaru Motorsport USA. Larsson on the other hand comes from the Monster Energy RX Cartel previously driving the Audi S1 with former teammate Liam Doran for a full season of experience back as well.

Bakkerud returns from last season after appearing in just three of the five rounds. “Snackerud”, a nickname for the Norwegian, is coming off a European Rallycross Championship win and multiple appearances in the FIA World Rallycross Championship. His name is well known in the rallycross world and he has a massive fan following to join him at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

Robin Larsson should find himself quite comfortable this season as he returns to make another full-time pursuit of the Nitro Rallycross championship. Another European Rallycross Champion, Larsson is set to be one of the fastest drivers on the announced roster so far with his smooth and fast style.

The Scandinavian duo has had their fair share of final appearances, competing in three of the five finals last season. Bakkerud played a vital role in helping Subaru fight for the team and driver championships. Larsson on the other hand managed to fight his way into the final quite often, nabbing solid points throughout the season.

With the new announcement of the duo at DRR, it also shouldn’t come as a shock to see these two top drivers in the premier class, Group E. Additionally, they bring Monster Energy on board to support them in their efforts this season. Now with the electrification of Nitro Rallycross, DRR has committed to having four cars in the Group E category, given that these two are taken into the fold, the question remains as to who could be in for the other seats. Speculation could lead toward the “British Bomb” Liam Doran as no announcements have been made as for his return or moreover, Tanner Foust or Cabot Bigham two former DRR drivers from the 2021 season.