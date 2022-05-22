Formula 2

Close to Perfect Weekend for Drugovich after Feature Race Triumph

Drugovich Win
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich has completed a double winning race weekend in round four of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season after winning Sunday’s Feature Race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and extending his lead at the top of the championship.

The win marks MP Motorsport’s fourth successive win at the Spanish circuit after Drugovich’s victory in Saturday’s Sprint Race as well as the Dutch racing outfit taking both victories in 2020, the last time F2 raced at the circuit.

Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan finished in second place after starting on pole position with ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti completing the top three on his first visit to the podium in Formula 2. Following on from his podium in the Sprint Race, Logan Sargeant had another strong result in fourth place.

When the five lights went out, Vesti got the jump on the Hitech Grand Prix car of Jüri Vips to take second place at turn one. Cem Bölükbasi and Liam Lawson also had lightening starts as both drivers made up seven positions on the first lap.

After a promising qualifying, PREMA Racing’s Jehan Daruvala became the first and only casualty of the race as he suffered a power failure which left him stranded at turn seven of the track and brought out the safety car.

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

The first round of pit stops came after the clean restart on lap six with most of the soft-to-hard runners pitting within the first few laps. However, MP Motorsport left the decision up to Drugovich to pit when he felt the tyres drop off. This was ultimately the decision which won the Brazilian driver the race.

After starting tenth on the grid, Drugovich found himself in the net position of third as he finally pitted on lap sixteen. The extra long stint on the softer tyre really benefitted him which he spoke about in his post-race interview,

“Its just amazing. I for sure didn’t expect that but I think the softs worked perfectly for us. I had minimal deg[redation] from the beginning so I could pull a good gap and I’m just so, so happy”.

It should be noted that Drugovich, Vesti and Théo Pourchaire are all being investigated for pit-lane infringements.

With the other teams taking note of the strong pace on the soft tyres, the drivers on the alternate strategy benefitted massively towards the end of the race. Clément Novalak and Enzo Fittipaldi showed this through their overtaking manoeuvres on the main straight on Pourchaire and Liam Lawson in the last few laps.

POSNO.NAMENAT.TEAMTIME
112Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport1:02:14.874
23Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing +5.630
39Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+23.169
46Logan SargeantUSACarlin+24.720
512Clément NovalakFRAMP Motorsport+25.060
624Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+31.430
77Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+32.199
810Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+35.607
95Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+37.174
1016Roy NissanyISRDAMS+37.275
1121Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+38.754
1217Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+54.848
131Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing+55.049
1414Olli CaldwellGBRCampos Racing+56.548
1525Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort Racing+59.627
1624Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+1:03.535
178Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+1:14.803
1820Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+1:20.062
194Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing +1:30.518
2023Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing System+1:33.835
212Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA RacingDNF
F2: Barcelona – Feature Race Classification

The two wins for Drugovich this weekend means he takes a hefty twenty-six point advantage in the championship ahead of Pourchaire with the next round in Monaco taking place next weekend. With Pourchaire dominating the week-end with a pole position and Feature Race win in the last season, the Frenchman will be keen to gain back some ground on his championship rival.

