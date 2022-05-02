Dover drench delays Cup date by a day

As it turns out, the easiest way to defeat Miles the Monster was with water.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway was the first of the 2022 season to be postponed due to weather. After completing 78 of 400 laps on Sunday, rain forced the remainder to be moved to Monday at noon Eastern Time. The race must reach lap 200 in order to be declared official.

Despite track drying efforts, there was not enough time to resume in time before nightfall. The speedway does not have lights due to objections from the nearby Dover Air Force Base.

Pole sitter Chris Buescher led the first eighteen laps before being passed by Denny Hamlin. Following a competition caution on lap 40, Hamlin continued to hold the top spot before the rain arrived on lap 67. Hamlin elected to pit on the ensuing caution, while Kyle Larson stayed out along with Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott to inherit the lead. When the race restarts, Hamlin will be classified eighth.

Alex Bowman, the defending race winner, sits in ninth. All four Hendrick drivers swept the top four positions in the 2021 edition, and the quartet are all in the top ten with William Byron in fifth.