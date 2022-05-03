EA Sports Sign Charles Leclerc as First Formula 1 Ambassador

Ahead of the July 1 release of the brand-new Formula 1 video-game, F1 22, Codemasters and EA Sports have announced the signing of Charles Leclerc as their first-ever Formula 1 ambassador.

The championship leader will take centre-stage on the cover of the worldwide version of the game, with Lando Norris and George Russell standing either side. The premium Champions Edition, which comes with three-days early access, will feature the four previous World Champions that are still on the grid. This version will see Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso on the cover. As well as the early access, the Champions Edition features a time-limited Miami influenced pack.

Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, is very happy to have the championship leader onboard with the brand-new game.

“F1 22 is celebrating the best young talent in F1, and we are excited to build a deeper relationship with Charles Leclerc. Established as part of the new era of Formula 1, we will work with Charles throughout the season to bring our players closer to the action. We’re also proud to celebrate our former World Champions with the F1 22 Champions Edition. They continue to inspire the next generation of drivers, and it’s an honour to have them together on the cover of our digital-only version.”