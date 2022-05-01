F1 22 Announced by EA and Codemasters With July Release Date

The newest edition of the Formula 1 video-game series has been announced by Electronic Arts and Codemasters, with the new game, titled F1 22, set for release on July 1.

The new game will include the Miami International Autodrome and track layout changes to a number of circuits, including the Yas Marina Circuit and Albert Park. Sprint races will also excitingly be included in the newest Formula 1 video-game, as will the new-era of Formula 1 cars. Possibly the most talked about feature in the new game, is that it will also include PC VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Another highly-talked game mode which will feature for the first-time, is F1 Life. In this mode players will get the opportunity to step into the highly-decorated world of Formula 1. Gamers will get a sense of the glamorous lifestyle of Formula 1, in the new F1 Life customisable hub, where players can purchase supercars, clothing and accessories. All of this can be earnt in game, through Podium Pass or the in-game store.

For those that Pre-Order the Champions Edition before May 16, they will get access to the game three-days before the July 1 release date. The Champions Edition will also give players a time-limited Miami-inspired content pack.

Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, is looking forward to players getting to grips with the newest edition of the popular Formula 1 video-game.

“We look forward to welcoming our players to the new era of Formula 1. Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and reworked the tyre model, making the handling more true to life. With new and updated circuits, adaptive AI, ‘F1 Life’, and expanded gameplay options, there has never been a better time for players to take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver.”

Players will be able to customise their gameplay more than ever before, through the new ‘immersive’ and ‘broadcast’ options. Immersive mode allows players to take on risk-reward challenges while broadcast mode includes “controlled and authentic cinematics” to enhance the action.

The AI have also been worked on ahead of the games release, with the new Adaptive AI designed to adjust to the users skill level. Practice sessions have been changed to give them a new feel, whilst the popular ‘My Team’ mode makes a return. For those that play the ‘My Team’ mode, they will be given a choice of starting budget as well as three starting options.

As with last year’s game, Career mode will be ten-years long, whilst the successful Online Multiplayer Mode also remains a key part of the game.