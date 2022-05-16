Shows and Events

Genesis extends partnership with Goodwood Festival of Speed

Credit: Goodwood

The Korean premium car manufacturer Genesis has now signed an extended partnership with United Kingdom’s most popular motorsport and automotive event, the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the new partnership, Genesis will continue with being the official partner for the coming three years.

The announcement follows on Genesis’ successful debut in 2021 at Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Korean manufacturer unveiled the new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake model for the public for the first time. In 2021 it also marked the launch of the Genesis brand on the European market.

For this year’s edition of the event, which will be held between 23-26 June, the brand will debut two new models at the festival and display some cars on offering from their range of cars, including models like G70, G70 Shooting Brake, GV70 SUV, G80, GV80 SUV and the brand’s first all-electric car, the GV60. All of the cars will do demonstration runs up the hill climb throughout the four days event.

Credit: Genesis

“We are delighted to announce our ongoing official partnership at Goodwood Festival of Speed, a world renowned event with an unrivalled reputation.” Dominique Boesch, Managing Director for Genesis Motor Europe, said.

“Our electrification journey will continue at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two exciting product debuts and we’re looking forward to sharing these moments and the continuing Genesis story with the Goodwood visitors”.

