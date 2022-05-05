Lotus Unveil All-New Emira GT4 Race Car at Thrilling Launch

Lotus have unveiled their brand-new Emira GT4 race car, the first to have been launched by Lotus Advanced Performance. The launch event took place at the manufacturer’s famous Hethel test track.

The Emira GT4 represents seventy-years worth of innovation by the company, with the new race car representing an exciting new era in performance GT racing for Lotus. The manufacturer’s new GT4 car is the first model to have been launched by Lotus’ vehicle and experimental division, which was launched earlier this year.

Lotus are continuing their transformation from being a UK sports car brand to a global company, with their recent return to world motorsport being pivotal to this. The Evora GT4 is what Lotus have been using most recently in their return to global motorsport. The Evora GT4 has picked up victories and championships in prestigious competitions such as the British GT, Dubai 24hrs, Barcelona 24hrs, European GT, Sepang 12hrs and the Pirelli World Challenge.

The launch followed on from Lotus’ announcement last September that they would make a GT version of the Emira race car, something which they have successfully done. Order books for the Emira GT4 opened when the announcement was made, the car has now sold out for the first year of production. The price of the car starts from £165,000.

Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes at Lotus and a former British GT Championship winner, has been heavily involved in the Emira GT4′ development. Kershaw was at the wheel during the launch, where VIP guests were given passenger laps around the Hemel test track, he is incredibly proud of what the company have produced.

“We knew we had an excellent starting point for the Emira GT4 because of all the work done to make the road car such a great performer. Showing off the GT4’s dynamic capabilities on the Hethel test track – which has shaped countless race cars and their drivers since Lotus moved to the site in 1966 – is a very special moment for me and all the team involved.”

Credit: Nick Golding

Each Emira GT4 customer car will receive a homologated performance machine, hand-built with lightweight motorsport components and equipment to meet the latest safety regulations. The project has been a collaboration with Lotus and RML Group. This comes after virtually all modern Lotus road cars have had race ready versions built especially for the racing calendar.

Powering the new GT4 car is Toyota’s race-proven 3.5-litre V6 engine, the power of the V6 goes hand-in-hand with the car’s ultra-light advanced composite bodywork. Since last September’s announcement, the team at Hethel have been working day and night to perfect the Emira GT4. The development team have focused on precision engineering to deliver outstanding dynamics and high-speed stability, the car was even taken to the Algarve International Circuit, Portimão to test the car’s aero performance and component reliability.

Richard Selwin, Race Programme Manager, Lotus expressed his delight with the car, which he believes “promises to be more than competitive”

“We’re delighted with how the Emira GT4 programme has progressed. We have an appealing spec and a level of performance that’s going to thrill both customers and spectators around the world. I believe in the Emira GT4 we have a car that promises to be more than competitive.”

Simon Lane, Director, Lotus Advanced Performance explained how the Emira GT4 is only the beginning of what the new division has to offer.

“Lotus’ commitment to motorsport is world- renowned and is one of the key elements of enhanced customer engagement within this recently launched division of the business. We have exciting plans for Lotus Advanced Performance – there is much more to come.”

Racing success runs in Lotus’ veins, the famous British manufacturer has won seven Formula 1 Constructors’ titles, six Drivers’ Championships and a single Indy 500 victory. Lotus will be hoping that the Emira GT4 can add to the company’s plethora of victories.

It is yet to be announced where and when, the Emira GT4 will make it’s racing debut.

Lotus Emira GT4 tech spec and target performance data:

Engine Toyota V6 2GR-FE, dry sump, Motec engine management Cubic Capacity 3,456cc Power 400bhp* RPM 7,200rpm* Supercharger Harrop TVS 1900 Transmission Xtrac six-speed sequential with paddle-shift actuation and LSD Fuel Tank Capacity 96-litre FIA FT3-approved, with dry brake filler Electronics Motec dashboard with data-logging. Motorsport wiring harness Suspension Double wishbone front & rear. Two-way adjustable Ohlins TTx dampers.

Front and rear anti-roll bars. Brakes Competition specification brake system. Bosch adjustable Motorsport ABS Tyres Pirelli GT4 265/645×18 (front) and 305/680×18 (rear) Safety Equipment FIA-homologated six-point roll cage, FIA-compliant HANS-approved seat

with six-point harness. Electronic fire extinguisher system / isolator switches Dimensions Length 4,410mm / height 1,290mm / track 1,636mm Weight/Mass 1,300kg* without fluids Body Extruded and bonded aluminium chassis with composite panels Wheels Forged aluminium Price From £165,000 (excluding taxes & delivery) *subject to balance of performance