Maximising C5 Compound ‘Vital’ for Competitive Monaco Weekend – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

Pirelli Motorsport will bring their softest available compound to this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, and Mario Isola says teams will be looking at ways to get the best out of it if they are to be a contender.

The C5 has only been used in one event prior to this weekend, which was in the Australian Grand Prix, but this weekend’s race the Circuit de Monaco will see one of the most important Qualifying sessions of the whole season, with the tyre set to play the lead part in proceedings.

And as such, Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, says teams will run the C5 a lot in free practice to get a handle on its potential prior to Qualifying.

“Monaco is often described as one of the most unpredictable races of the year, but the truth is that qualifying takes on a particular significance as track position is key here,” said Isola.

“As a result of that, understanding how to maximise the softest C5 compound – which has only raced at one event so far this year, in Australia – will be a vital part of free practice.”

Isola also believes there could be varied strategies coming into play on Sunday afternoon – if the race is held in dry conditions – with the harder C4 and C3 compounds likely coming into consideration as the starting tyre.

“With the previous rule requiring drivers to start the race on their fastest Q2 tyre now abolished, we might see some different strategies this year, with some drivers picking harder compounds to begin the race to target running a long first stint, given the difficultly of overtaking,” he said.

“Others may choose a more traditional approach by starting on the softest compound, at a race where strategy can make a real difference.”