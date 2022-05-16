WRC2

Solans reveals 2022 WRC2 Junior programme

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The 2019 FIA Junior World Rally Champion Jan Solans from Spain, who is the younger brother of the FIA European Rally Championship star Nil Solans, will be starting the 2022 WRC2 campaign at Rally de Portugal this weekend.

Solans announced his plans and livery on Wednesday evening and the young rising talent will be teaming up with Rallye Team Spain for a bet in the new WRC2 Junior category. He will be doing selected rallies over this season but he hasn’t got the budget to do the whole season remainder. It’s still unknown what rounds he will be doing beside Portugal and the upcoming Rally Italia Sardegna in June.

He will be joined this year again by his fellow Spanish co-driver Rodrigo Sanjuan, the partnership started last year after the long-term co-driver Mauro Barreiro and Solans partered away at the end of 2020.

The Citroën C3 Rally2 the duo is using will be fielded by the Spanish outfit Sports & You with support from Citroën Racing.

Credit: Jan Solans / Sports & You


“I would like to fight for another Junior World title, but at the moment I don’t have enough budget to make all of the WRC2 Junior season.” Solans told The Checkered Flag.

“I’ve been [away for] 6 months without rallying and Portugal will be demanding. Hopefully we will make a good rally with out pressure.”

