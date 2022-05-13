IndyCar

Will Power wins sixth IMS RC pole with GMR Grand Prix qualifying run

Credit: Chris Jones/Penske Entertainment

Will Power winning the pole at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is like grass being green. While much of the hype for Friday’s NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for the GMR Grand Prix revolved around Conor Daly and Callum Ilott‘s impressive runs, Power walked away with his sixth pole on the road course.

Power’s time of 1:09.76 topped Álex Palou‘s 1:09.80. He previously won the IMS Road Course pole in 2015, 2017, 2018, and two of the three races in 2020, while he has five total IndyCar victories on the layout including the August date in 2021.

Palou was the lone non-Chevrolet driver in the Fast Six, a group that surprisingly contained Indiana native Daly. Daly qualified fourth behind the two mentioned and Josef Newgarden for his best run of the season and tied 2020 at Mid-Ohio for his strongest career road course qualifying effort. It is also Ed Carpenter Racing‘s second-best qualifying performance at the IMS GP after Rinus VeeKay‘s pole in the 2020 Harvest Grand Prix #1; VeeKay, the defending GMR GP winner, qualified fifteenth.

Pato O’Ward, who led Practice #2 earlier in the day, was fifth ahead of Felix Rosenqvist.

Ilott fell short of making the Fast Six, but he continued his strong weekend by qualifying seventh after being second in Thursday practice behind Palou. Trailing him by one spot was fellow rookie Christian Lundgaard.

“It was a shame to miss out by less than two hundredths, but that’s how it goes,” said Ilott. “It was just amazing to be able to put good laps in. I did a good job myself, so I was happy coming out of that.”

The GMR Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday.

Qualifying results

PositionNumberDriverTeamBest TimeBest Speed (mph)
112Will PowerTeam Penske1:09.7664125.854
210Álex PalouChip Ganassi Racing1:09.8090125.777
32Josef NewgardenTeam Penske1:09.8343125.732
420Conor DalyEd Carpenter Racing1:09.9063125.602
55Pato O’WardArrow McLaren SP1:10.0546125.337
67Felix RosenqvistArrow McLaren SP1:10.0605125.326
777Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger Racing1:09.6530126.059
830Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:09.6594126.048
945Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:09.6899125.992
1028Romain GrosjeanAndretti Autosport1:09.7100125.956
113Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske1:09.7847125.821
1215Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:10.2950124.908
1351Takuma SatoDale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing1:09.8239125.751
1426Colton HertaAndretti Autosport1:09.8527125.699
1521Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter Racing1:09.9550125.515
1627Alexander RossiAndretti Autosport1:09.9178125.582
1729Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti Autosport1:10.1306125.201
188Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi Racing1:09.9294125.561
1906Hélio CastronevesMeyer Shank Racing1:10.1417125.181
2060Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank Racing1:09.9717125.485
219Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing1:10.1694125.131
2214Kyle KirkwoodA.J. Foyt Enterprises1:10.1954125.085
236Juan Pablo MontoyaArrow McLaren SP1:10.7610124.085
2418David MalukasDale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports1:10.4755124.588
2511Tatiana CalderónA.J. Foyt Enterprises1:11.0020123.664
264Dalton KellettA.J. Foyt Enterprises1:10.7187124.160
2748Jimmie JohnsonChip Ganassi Racing1:11.4599122.872
Italics – Rookie
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
