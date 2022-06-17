Following Formula 1’s announcement of the Albert Park Circuit retaining the Australian Grand Prix until 2035, the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 promoters have announced plans for F2 and F3 to join the pinnacle of motorsport at the street circuit from 2023 onwards.

The proposed changes are subject to approval by the World Motorsport Council (WMSC).

The CEO of both F2 and F3, Bruno Michel, said, “I am extremely happy to add Melbourne to both F2 and F3 calendars from 2023. It further enhances the international aspect of both our championships, having them race on a new continent.”

“It also shows that more and more circuits believe that F2 and F3 are an added value to the Formula 1 Grand Prix experience, showcasing the next generation of drivers.”

The 2022 grid holds two Australian drivers, Virtuosi Racing’s Jack Doohan and Trident’s Calan Williams who will both be looking forward to a home race if they are able to get a drive for next season.

It marks the first time that Formula 1 is joined at Albert Park by Formula 2 since it was moved from the Adelaide Street Circuit in 1996. It also marks the first time that Formula 2 has ever raced in the Southern Hemisphere.