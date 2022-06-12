Formula 2

Hauger Gifted Win After Costly Mistake By Vips in Baku

By
2 Mins read
Share
Baku Feature Race Winner Dennis Hauger
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

After getting his maiden win the Monaco Sprint Race last time out, PREMA Racing’s Dennis Hauger has followed it up with Feature Race win on the streets of Baku after capitalising on a late Jüri Vips mistake which saw him clip the inside barriers at the Castle section.

The rookie Hauger makes it and all-rookie weekend with fellow FIA Formula 3 graduate Frederik Vesti getting his first F2 win in Saturday’s Sprint Race.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Vips led for most of the race and looked comfortable out front ahead of Hauger who jumped into second place after undercutting Liam Lawson in the early pit-stops. The Norwegian driver did start to put pressure on Vips and close the gap before being gifted the lead after the Estonian’s costly error.

Championship leader, Felipe Drugovich took the final spot of the podium in after initially dropping down the order in the early stages. The experienced Brazilian kept his nose out of trouble and picked his chances at the Safety Car restart to gain positions. Speaking after the race, Drugovich said,

“Our expectations before the weekend weren’t that high. I would say the pace wasn’t quite there to do races. Of course, I could keep myself there, but I was really on the limit every time. At the same time, I was also trying to be really safe, because we’re focusing on the points now. I think getting a P3 here is extremely good for us.”

Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Carlin’s Logan Sargeant also had a successful day at the office, finishing in second place after starting seventh on the grid. The American driver ran a very clean race, stating that it was a “necessity” in the post-race press conference.

“I’d say we kept it clean, which was absolutely a necessity. I feel like my first lap was extremely good. I got up to fifth and then from there, I just tried to execute the best race I could and have good pace. We had a good pitstop as well, so it all just seemed to come together.”

Due to the late incident, the race ended under the Safety Car once the one hour of allotted time had trickled out. Hauger’s team-mate, Jehan Daruvala finished in fourth position with Trident’s Richard Verschoor completing the top five.

Another podium for Drugovich means he stretches and extremely comfortable forty-nine point lead on second place man, Théo Pourchaire. The ART Grand Prix driver finished outside the points after contact on the second Safety Car restart and required a change of front-wing.

After three rounds in the last four weeks, the F2 grid now gets a three-week break until the next round at Silverstone. The only current driver to win at the British track is Richard Verschoor who won last season’s Sprint Race 2.

POSNUMNAMENATTEAMTIME
11Dennis HaugerNORPREMA Racing1:03:29.334
26Logan SargeantUSACarlin+0.492
311Felipe DrugovichBRAMP Motorsport+0.946
42Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+1.664
520Richard VerschoorNLDTrident+2.776
622Enzo FittipaldiBRACharouz Racing System+2.970
79Frederik VestiDNKART Grand Prix+3.149
84Marino SatoJPNVirtuosi Racing+4.791
915Ralph BoschungCHECampos Racing+4.911
1024Jake HughesGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+5.263
1110Théo PourchaireFRAART Grand Prix+5.307
127Marcus ArmstrongNZLHitech Grand Prix+6.015
133Jack DoohanAUSVirtuosi Racing+6.902
1417Ayumu IwasaJPNDAMS+7.279
155Liam LawsonNZLCarlin+11.575
1621Calan WilliamsAUSTrident+12.198
178Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand PrixDNF
1816Roy NissanyISRDAMSDNF
1923Cem BölükbasiTURCharouz Racing SystemDNF
2012Clément NovalakFRAMP MotorsportDNF
2125Amaury CordeelBELVan Amersfoort RacingDNF
2214Olli CaldwellGBRCampos RacingDNF
F2: Baku – Feature Race Classification
Share
52 posts

About author
Massive single-seater motorsport fan, usually found in my garage watching 90's Grand Prix.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 2

Vesti Snatches Maiden Victory In Dramatic Baku Sprint

By
2 Mins read
Frederik Vesti becomes the latest rookie to take the first win of his F2 career after a dramatic Sprint Race at the Baku City Circuit which saw three safety cars in the final seven laps.
Formula 2

Vips Continues Baku Form With Second Pole Position of the Season

By
2 Mins read
After two wins on the streets of Baku last season, Jüri Vips has picked up where he left off in Azerbaijan and stormed to his second pole position of the 2022 F2 championship.
Formula 2

PREVIEW: 2022 FIA Formula 2 Round 6 - Baku

By
2 Mins read
Now a staple on the F2 calendar, the grid heads to the streets of Baku once more for round six of the 2022 championship.