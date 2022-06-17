NASCAR clarifies testing rules for outsiders

With 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen set for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International in August, speculation has run deep in the NASCAR community about other drivers with little to no stock car racing experience potentially doing one-off starts. While organisations like Räikkönen’s new employer Trackhouse Racing Team and Team Stange Racing are eager to provide such opportunities, NASCAR recognises that even the most decorated non-stock car racer should know what they are doing should they decide to dabble.

NASCAR has notoriously stringent testing rules, and the sanctioning body is not afraid to clamp down on teams it views as bending such laws regardless of background. Nevertheless, with practices only lasting fifteen to twenty minutes in a given race weekend, it would not be smart to have someone unfamiliar with stock cars only get that much before diving into an actual race.

Any driver whom NASCAR regards as possessing “elite credentials” is allowed to partake in a Select Driver Orientation Test once greenlit by NASCAR. How such a classification is determined is not publicly known, but one can assume the likes of Räikkönen, being an ex-F1 Champion, and three-time Supercars Champion-turned-IndyCar winner Scott McLaughlin would be among them, much like the driver rankings used by the FIA. IndyCar regular Simon Pagenaud, who voiced his interest in a reply to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeting the test procedure, would also likely qualify while the best player of NASCAR 99 on Nintendo 64 probably would not.

Although such tests might be high-profile, drivers are not allowed to do whatever they please as restrictions include a duration of ten hours total across a single day of testing, taking place at NASCAR/IMSA-approved courses (IMSA is owned by NASCAR), and only having one Next Gen car with no backups permitted.

Testing rules are as follows: