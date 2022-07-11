NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott wins home race in Atlanta after late block and run

Chase Elliott‘s hometown of Dawsonville, Georgia, is located about eighty-five miles from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, but victory had eluded him for much of his NASCAR career. In Sunday’s Cup Series race, he needed to throw a block on the final lap to stave off an incoming Corey LaJoie, but he got to add that home win to his résumé.

While Eliott is the four-time-defending Most Popular Driver, LaJoie was perhaps the sentimental pick to win as the underdog seeking his first career national series win. However, the road to victory—especially on a track designed with superspeedway racing in mind—is paved with wrecked cars and aggressive moves. On the final lap, while Elliott was riding in first, LaJoie received a strong push from Erik Jones to catch the leader who then moved up and hit LaJoie’s front-left bumper. The contact was enough to send LaJoie into the turn one wall, where he spun down and hit Ryan Blaney before ricocheting back up and starting a pile-up that ended the race under caution.

“I hate to throw a mega block like that,” said Elliott. “I had kind of shied away from that big block throughout the day. Had always kind of given in at different points to a guy when they had that big of a run.

“But running the last lap, if you let him go, one of two things can happen. You choose the lane you want to lose in and you hope that you have enough time to go and get him back, or you throw a big block and hope you can stay in front of him. The problem is it could go one of two ways for you. Obviously, you can crash throwing the big block, or you can try to be patient and wait, and then the crash happens behind you and you’ve given up the lead and the caution comes out and now the race is over. I don’t know how you know exactly what choice to make in that situation. A guy is coming with a massive run, am I taking the chance of crashing when I threw it up in front of him? Absolutely, but I didn’t think I was going to get another shot at him if he let him grab the lead right there in that situation.

“I was able to defend the bottom side block and I felt more comfortable defending more aggressively up to the top. I thought that was a situation that I could win on. Fortunately, it worked out, but those situations are impossible. They might go right for you some and they might not, and I don’t really know how you know what’s going to happen next to be able to make that choice.”

Credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Despite the block, LaJoie bore no ill-will towards Elliott and congratulated him in Victory Lane. He officially finished twenty-first.

“It was nice to have that thing out in the wind for once, but I made my move and it didn’t work out, he made a good block and the siren is ringing in Dawsonville, unfortunately,” he told NBC Sports.

“I was going to school. That was the first time I’ve been leading a restart at one of these superspeedway-style race tracks and how much you have to drag back, time your runs, cover the lanes, it’s all new to me. When I get myself in that position again, I’ll be a little more prepared and hopefully we can do a little better job and be the one that control the blocks as opposed to the one that’s trying to make that late-race move because that guy usually is in the catbird seat.”

Although LaJoie and Elliott, whose teams are technical allies, ended the race on good terms, the same could not be said for Ross Chastain with much of the field. Chastain, who finished second and won the most recent superspeedway race (Talladega in April), continued to make enemies left and right for his overly aggressive racing tactics. Following a lap 91 multi-car wreck triggered by Chastain turning Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola threatened over the radio to confront him at a Food Lion supermarket while Austin Dillon commented drivers should “take a different strategy” to avoid those like Chastain “wrecking half the field.”

With fifteen laps remaining, he spun Denny Hamlin, re-stoking a feud that brewed at Gateway last month. While Chastain took responsibility for the contact, he defended it as him overestimating his wounded car’s grip, and a miffed Hamlin noted “everyone has a different tolerance level but I’ve reached my peak.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
119Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet260Running
221Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet260Running
352Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord260Running
42543Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet260Running
5612Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord260Running
6799Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet260Running
72431Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet260Running
82210Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord260Running
91841Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord260Running
102721Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord260Running
11919Martin Truex Jr.Joe GIbbs RacingToyota260Running
12104Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord260Running
1335Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet260Running
143223Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota260Running
151234Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord260Running
161414Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord260Running
172838Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord260Running
18316Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord260Running
191520Christopher BellJoe GIbbs RacingToyota260Running
201918Kyle BuschJoe GIbbs RacingToyota260Running
21307Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet260Running
222145Kurt Busch23XI RacingToyota259Accident
233451Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord259Running
243677Landon Cassill*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet259Running
251611Denny HamlinJoe GIbbs RacingToyota259Running
261722Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord252DVP
273315Garrett Smithley*Rick Ware RacingFord252Running
282342Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet174DVP
2948Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet170Accident
301324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet170Accident
312047Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacicngChevrolet162Engine
32848Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet160DVP
331117Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord107Accident
342916Noah Gragson*Kaulig RacingChevrolet91Suspension
35263Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet90Accident
363578B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsFord77Accident
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
