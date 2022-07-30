Formula 3

Collet gets first FIA F3 win in Hungary Sprint Race

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Caio Collet took his first FIA Formula 3 Championship win at the Hungaroring on Saturday morning, winning the Sprint Race in mixed conditions.

After starting fourth, the Brazilian driver cleared off after making his way through the field in the wet to lead home Franco Colapinto and Kush Maini for a double MP Motorsport podium.

Oliver Goethe led the field away with a rolling start in full-wet conditions, but ran wide through the final corner, allowing Colapinto to get through into Turn 1.

Isack Hadjar and Collet took advantage to fill the remaining podium positions, while Jak Crawford moved past Victor Martins for fifth.

David Vidales went into the wall at Turn 3 to bring the safety car back out on Lap 1; Colapinto was on his toes at the restart to get past Hadjar, also opening the door for Collet to go through.

Collet ran wide at Turn 13 as he tried to get past Colapinto, and couldn’t make the move stick into Turn 2 on the next lap either.

Brad Benavides received a post-race penalty for hitting Ido Cohen at Turn 1 and bringing out the safety car again.

Hadjar got back past Collet into Turn 1 on the second restart, but Colapinto blocked the French driver into Turn 2 and opened the door for Collet to come back through on Hadjar for second.

Kush Maini got past Martins and chased down Hadjar, before Martins began to slip back as he lost grip.

The French driver ran wide into the final corner and lost the position to Crawford down the main straight, also losing out to Arthur Leclerc into Turn 1 to drop down to sixth.

Colapinto ran wide at Turn 2 at just over half-distance, allowing Collet to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Kush Maini got past Hadjar at Turn 4 late on, the Hitech GP man falling down the order, behind Crawford and Leclerc.

The Prema pair collided towards the end of the race in Sector 3, sending both well down the field, with Leclerc eventually finishing last.

Isack Hadjar, in finishing fourth, now leads the Drivers’ Standings by a single point from Victor Martins, the rookie taking to the top for the first time with three wins to date.

Oliver Bearman could thank his lucky stars for a tangle between his Prema Racing stable-mates Crawford and Leclerc, which allowed him to come home fifth, with Martins sixth.

Gregoire Saucy has endured a difficult season to date, but picked up some points for ART Grand Prix in seventh, ahead of Goethe for Campos Racing.

FIA Formula 3 Hungary Sprint Race Results:

Pos.No.Name.Nat.TeamLaps/Gap
110Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport18 laps
229Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+8.789s
312Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+9.694s
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+12.004s
56Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+13.915s
67Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+14.607s
78Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+15.561s
821Oliver GoetheDENCampos Racing+19.682s
92Roman StanekCZETrident+20.082s
103Zane MaloneyBARTrident+21.180s
1131Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+22.208s
129Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+22.877s
131Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+24.797s
1422Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+27.122s
1511Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+29.104s
1625William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+29.590s
1730Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+31.696s
1826Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+31.956s
1917Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+37.123s
205Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+38.362s
2116Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+38.718s
2215Christian MansellAUSCharouz Racing System+39.394s
2319Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+40.281s
2428Enzo TrulliITACarlin+43.663s
2524Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+48.834s
2614Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+49.526s
274Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+52.437s
2827Brad BenavidesUSACarlinDNF
2923Ido CohenISRJenzer MotorsportDNF
3020David VidalesSPACampos RacingDNF (crash)
