Collet gets first FIA F3 win in Hungary Sprint Race

Caio Collet took his first FIA Formula 3 Championship win at the Hungaroring on Saturday morning, winning the Sprint Race in mixed conditions.

After starting fourth, the Brazilian driver cleared off after making his way through the field in the wet to lead home Franco Colapinto and Kush Maini for a double MP Motorsport podium.

Oliver Goethe led the field away with a rolling start in full-wet conditions, but ran wide through the final corner, allowing Colapinto to get through into Turn 1.

Isack Hadjar and Collet took advantage to fill the remaining podium positions, while Jak Crawford moved past Victor Martins for fifth.

David Vidales went into the wall at Turn 3 to bring the safety car back out on Lap 1; Colapinto was on his toes at the restart to get past Hadjar, also opening the door for Collet to go through.

Collet ran wide at Turn 13 as he tried to get past Colapinto, and couldn’t make the move stick into Turn 2 on the next lap either.

Brad Benavides received a post-race penalty for hitting Ido Cohen at Turn 1 and bringing out the safety car again.

Hadjar got back past Collet into Turn 1 on the second restart, but Colapinto blocked the French driver into Turn 2 and opened the door for Collet to come back through on Hadjar for second.

Kush Maini got past Martins and chased down Hadjar, before Martins began to slip back as he lost grip.

The French driver ran wide into the final corner and lost the position to Crawford down the main straight, also losing out to Arthur Leclerc into Turn 1 to drop down to sixth.

Colapinto ran wide at Turn 2 at just over half-distance, allowing Collet to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Kush Maini got past Hadjar at Turn 4 late on, the Hitech GP man falling down the order, behind Crawford and Leclerc.

The Prema pair collided towards the end of the race in Sector 3, sending both well down the field, with Leclerc eventually finishing last.

Isack Hadjar, in finishing fourth, now leads the Drivers’ Standings by a single point from Victor Martins, the rookie taking to the top for the first time with three wins to date.

Oliver Bearman could thank his lucky stars for a tangle between his Prema Racing stable-mates Crawford and Leclerc, which allowed him to come home fifth, with Martins sixth.

Gregoire Saucy has endured a difficult season to date, but picked up some points for ART Grand Prix in seventh, ahead of Goethe for Campos Racing.

FIA Formula 3 Hungary Sprint Race Results: