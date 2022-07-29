Crawford leads the field in FIA F3 Practice in Hungary

Jak Crawford went top of the times in Free Practice as the FIA Formula 3 Championship returned to the Hungaroring.

The American took his first F3 win at the Red Bull Ring in early July, and pipped Zane Maloney for the top spot right at the end of the session.

Josep Maria Marti went quickest early on for Campos Racing with a 1:36.144, as the rest of the field tried to stay within the lines but saw plenty of times chalked off for exceeding track limits.

Alexander Smolyar missed the round at Silverstone, but will complete the rest of the season with MP Motorsport, and swapped top spot with team-mate Kush Maini.

Isack Hadjar sits just one point off the Championship lead going into the weekend, with three wins, and spent some time at the top for Hitech GP.

The field switched to the Medium tyre for the final minutes of the session, with Crawford and Maloney both pushing the limits to go quickest. Crawford pushed it just a little too far, seeing his best time deleted before beating Maloney’s 1:22.573 by exactly a tenth to end the session on top.

Arthur Leclerc finished Free Practice third, ahead of Hadjar, with Caio Collet rounding out the top five.

FIA Formula 3 Hungaroring Practice Results: