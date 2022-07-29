Formula 3

Crawford leads the field in FIA F3 Practice in Hungary

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Jak Crawford went top of the times in Free Practice as the FIA Formula 3 Championship returned to the Hungaroring.

The American took his first F3 win at the Red Bull Ring in early July, and pipped Zane Maloney for the top spot right at the end of the session.

Josep Maria Marti went quickest early on for Campos Racing with a 1:36.144, as the rest of the field tried to stay within the lines but saw plenty of times chalked off for exceeding track limits.

Alexander Smolyar missed the round at Silverstone, but will complete the rest of the season with MP Motorsport, and swapped top spot with team-mate Kush Maini.

Isack Hadjar sits just one point off the Championship lead going into the weekend, with three wins, and spent some time at the top for Hitech GP.

The field switched to the Medium tyre for the final minutes of the session, with Crawford and Maloney both pushing the limits to go quickest. Crawford pushed it just a little too far, seeing his best time deleted before beating Maloney’s 1:22.573 by exactly a tenth to end the session on top.

Arthur Leclerc finished Free Practice third, ahead of Hadjar, with Caio Collet rounding out the top five.

FIA Formula 3 Hungaroring Practice Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
15Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing1:22.473
23Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.100s
34Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.168s
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.221s
510Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.244s
611Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.248s
71Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.283s
812Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+0.284s
92Roman StanekCZETrident+0.313s
1030Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+0.399s
117Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.427s
1220David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.579s
138Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.652s
149Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.732s
1526Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.800s
1629Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.992s
176Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+1.003s
1828Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.031s
1931Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+1.183s
2021Oliver GoetheDENCampos Racing+1.201s
2125William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+1.356s
2222Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+1.394s
2323Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.517s
2417Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+1.775s
2515Christian MansellAUSCharouz Racing System+1.958s
2616Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+2.140s
2727Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+2.154s
2819Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+2.499s
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+2.555s
3024Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2.966s
