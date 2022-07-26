Formula 3

Goethe steps in at Campos for FIA F3 debut in Hungary

Credit: Campos Racing

Oliver Goethe will replace Hunter Yeany at Campos Racing as the FIA Formula 3 Championship visits the Hungaroring this weekend.

The Dane has raced with Motopark in his maiden Euroformula season this year, winning eight of his 14 races and leading the standings after difficult campaigns in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine and Formula Regional Asian Championship by Alpine in 2021.

Yeany broke his left wrist at the Red Bull Ring earlier in July, so Goethe will run alongside Pepe Marti and David Vidales at the Spanish team.

“We wish Hunter a speedy recovery and a strong debut for Oliver in FIA F3,” Campos said.

Goethe added, “I’m extremely excited to make my FIA F3 debut this weekend with Campos Racing.

“I can’t wait to try out the car and compete amongst the best. It’ll be a great learning experience and I will make the most of it.”

Goethe won and took a further podium in Hungary on what looks to be a romp to the Euroformula title, and will now get a taster of the Formula 1 support paddock ahead of a prospective full-time move into F3 in 2022.

