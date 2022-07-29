Josef Newgarden cleared for Indy practice

Following a health scare after Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Iowa Speedway that resulted in hospitalisation, Josef Newgarden has been medically cleared to at least run Friday’s Gallagher Grand Prix practice session. He will be examined afterwards to determine if he can qualify later in the day and run the race itself.

“Following the event at Iowa Speedway and per IndyCar protocol, the driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet Josef Newgarden was evaluated this afternoon by IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows,” reads an IndyCar statement. “The examination determined that Newgarden is cleared to participate in tomorrow’s NTT IndyCar Series practice session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Newgarden will be re-evaluated after the session to determine if he’s cleared to resume all racing activities for the remainder of the Gallagher Grand Prix event.”

Newgarden, who is chasing an IndyCar championship but whose hopes took a hit following a crash while leading the second Iowa race, collapsed in the motorhome lot afterwards and suffered a cut to his head. He was airlifted to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and evaluated before being discharged the next day.

“Thank you to the IndyCar medical team for taking such incredible care of me and to Team Penske for the unwavering support as always,” Newgarden posted on social media. “It would take a small army to keep me down, and I’ve got an even bigger army behind me helping me go forward.”

If he is not permitted to take part in the race, Team Penske has placed Santino Ferrucci on standby. Although Ferrucci is at the track to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race later on Saturday, he would forgo that event if he has to fill in for Newgarden.

“I’m very glad Joseph is ok! He is currently fighting for the title which is very important,” Ferrucci tweeted. “I will remain on standby for Team Penske shall they need me for Saturdays race. Still an amazing lifetime opportunity to haven been called in to help out if needed.”

Noticing the typo, Newgarden quipped his name is spelled “Josef. At Penske, we care about details.”

Ferrucci quickly apologised as he’s “still new here.”