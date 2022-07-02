Liam Lawson Promoted To Red Bull Reserve; Confirmed by Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has confirmed that Liam Lawson will replace the dropped Jüri Vips as the team’s Reserve Driver.

The Estonian Vips was suspended by Red Bull following an online incident which took place at the end of June. The Austrian constructer then confirmed a few days later that Vips’ contract had been terminated in an official statement posted to the team’s social media.

20-year-old Lawson steps into the role with a record of two wins and seven podiums in FIA Formula 2 including one this season in the Jeddah Sprint Race.

When questioned about the vacant reserve driver spot following Vips’ sacking, Horner told Formula 1, “Well Liam Lawson steps into that role, obviously following the Juri Vips announcement.”

The Red Bull outfit isn’t short of junior drivers that are soon capable to step into the role, “Jehan [Daruvala] is doing a great job and we’re just following his progress with interest, as well as Dennis Hauger as well, all qualifying for super licences. That’s our coverage at this point in time.”

PREMA Racing’s Daruvala recently completed 130 laps of the Silverstone Circuit over two testing days in McLaren Racing’s 2021 challenger and race winner, the MCL35M.

“Obviously, we’ve got quite a few youngsters and really promising youngsters that are out there at the moment. We’ve got, obviously, Liam Lawson, we have Dennis Hauger racing in Formula 2 and then obviously Daruvala who remains a junior driver despite testing with another team.”

“[Ayumu] Iwaza is showing great potential as well – and that’s just in Formula 2. In Formula 3, it’s great to see Jonny Edgar back after illness – quite a nasty illness – earlier this year giving him another chance.”