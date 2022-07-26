Mansell replaces Chovanec at Charouz for FIA F3 rounds at Hungaroring, Spa

Euroformula Open race-winner Christian Mansell will step in at Charouz Racing System to replace Zdenek Chovanec for the next two FIA Formula 3 Championship rounds.

The Australian came third in the 2021 GB3 Championship standings with Carlin, winning at Brands Hatch and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, graduating to Euroformula for 2022 with Cryptotower Racing Team.

Since the start of the season he has won three races, sitting second in the standings, and will return to Spa as a race-winner at the Ardennes circuit.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to pit myself against an incredibly talented grid of drivers and get my name out there racing on the Formula 1 weekends,” said Mansell.

“It will be my first time in the car so there will be a lot to learn from the start, but I like both circuits so will be able to hit the ground running with those. I’m mega excited and can’t wait to get started this weekend in Hungary.”

Antonin Charouz, team owner added “I’m really happy to welcome Christian [to] the team and I’m looking forward to seeing him in the car.

“He’ll need all of our support to get confident with a single-seater different from the ones he already raced with, but I’m confident that will happen very naturally and very quickly given how talented he is.

“The fact that he already has experience at both the Hungaroring and Spa is definitely an optimum starting point for his debut.

“The team and I are really excited to have him on board, I’m sure he’s excited too, and he’ll show everybody what he’s capable of.”